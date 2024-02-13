24-HOUR PLAYS Return to Provincetown Theater

Produced in conjunction with the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab, the Provincetown Theater will present the 14th annual 24-Hour Plays at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30pm, and on Sunday, March 3 at 2pm. The longest-running consecutive 24-Hour Plays in the state of Massachusetts, this year the production is set to bring together 7 writers, 7 directors, and 21 actors to participate in the annual event in which seven brand new 10-minute plays are written, rehearsed, directed, teched, and performed for an audience all within 24 hours. The 2024 participating playwrights are Ira Brodsky, Stephen Desroches, Bob Keary, Brigid Moynahan, Racine Oxtoby, Candace Perry and Tia Scalcione. Tickets are now on sale online at provincetowntheater.org

“As actors, writers, directors or producers, in some way, we have been involved in every 24-Hour Plays produced in P’town since its beginning in 2010,” jointly state producers Nathan Butera and Frank Vasello. “We love producing the show and watching everyone work, play, and connect. We're not sure who has more fun - the players or the audience!” Joining the producing team will be longtime the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab coordinator Dian Hamilton.

Participating Cape Cod actors and directors in the 2024 24-Hour Plays include: Mary Ashley, Joe Bruno, Brian Calhoon, Jadah Carroll, Nicholas Dorr, David Drake, Mark Enright, Marcy Feller, Gary Garrison, Paul E. Halley, Dian Hamilton, Cindy Harrington, Susan Lambert, Loren Lee, Kenny Lockwood, Justin Lungstrom, Joe MacDougall, Thom Markee, Bart Murell, Jody O'Neil, Sylvia Peck, Katie Pentedemos, Robby Silva, Glen Starner Tate, Lynda Sturner, Peter Toto, Rich Trevino, Darlene Van Alstyne, with stage management by Sami Parazin and Ellen Rubenstein

Performance Listing:

The 24-Hour Plays: Provincetown performs Saturday, March 2 at 7:30pm and the matinee on Sunday, March 3 at 2pm at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657. Tickets can be obtained in-person at the box office during business hours, or online at www.provincetowntheater.org.