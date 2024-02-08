2024 A.R.T. Gala to Honor David E. And Stacey L. Goel

The June 10 Gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 6PM, followed by dinner, a live auction, and an artistic program.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

American Repertory Theater will honor David E. and Stacey L. Goel at its 2024 Gala, which will be held Monday, June 10, 2024, at a location to be announced.
 
A.R.T.’s annual Gala supports the theater’s groundbreaking programming that expands the boundaries of theater, engaging hearts, minds, and bodies to imagine collective pathways forward.
 
The 2024 Gala will celebrate the Goels, whose transformative gift catalyzed the process to reimagine Harvard’s arts campus and new home for the A.R.T. that would enhance Harvard’s and Greater Boston’s arts communities. The David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance will include two flexible performance venues, rehearsal studios, teaching spaces, a spacious public lobby, and an outdoor performance yard designed to host ticketed and free programming. The facility is designed by Haworth Tompkins with consultancy from Charcoalblue and ARC/Architectural Resources Cambridge. A.R.T. expects to open the building in late 2026.
 
The June 10 Gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 6PM, followed by dinner, a live auction, and an artistic program. Performers, additional programming, and information about tickets and other opportunities to support the event will be announced at a later date.
 
For additional information, visit AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Gala or contact A.R.T.’s Development team at ART_Events@harvard.edu.
 




