2020 Tanglewood Live Performance Schedule Canceled; Online Series to be Offered Throughout the Summer

2020 Tanglewood live performance and education programs, scheduled to take place June 19-August 27, are canceled due to concerns over spread of covid-19. Season offerings will now take place through tanglewood 2020 online festival, a groundbreaking digital series of audio and video streams-including newly created content to be recorded at Tanglewood's Linde center in June and July- featuring artists and programs of the originally announced 2020 Tanglewood season and designed to capture the beauty and spirit of the Tanglewood grounds.

Free and paid Tanglewood 2020 online festival audio and video content, July through august, can be accessed through www.tanglewood.org, as of July 1; advance purchases of digital offerings available as of june 15.

Newly created content includes Saturday-evening great performers in recital video streams, spotlighting some of the artists who were to appear in the shed in 2020 and additional guests, including Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell and Jeremy Denk, Augustin Hadelich and Orion weiss, Gil Shaham, Daniil Trifonov, Yo-Yo Ma, Conrad Tao, and Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth

Also new, recitals from the world stage, a Wednesday-evening series of video streams recorded at concert venues around the world and featuring artists who were to appear in Ozawa hall this summer, including the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, Danish String Quartet, Silkroad Ensemble, Lucas and Arthur Jussen, Paul Lewis, and Garrick Ohlsson, as well as Brooklyn Rider; and Friday-evening BSO musicians in recital, showcasing the talented musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Retrospective online content-never before made available-includes BSO encore performances, a series of weekly Sunday-afternoon Boston Symphony video streams, many led by Andris Nelsons; Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra encore performances, a Monday evening series presenting the best of TMCO performances from Tanglewood; and the Tanglewood family concert with circle round,with

conductor Thomas Wilkins.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You