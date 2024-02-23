Passim Launches Second Season of The Folk Collective

The Folk Collective, Passim's artist-led initiative to shine light and promote change regarding cultural issues, launched its second season with eleven shows and discussions. The Collective reminds audiences of the diversity of folk music and provides underrepresented communities with a stage to showcase their immense and often overlooked talent. Throughout the season, Folk Collective members will be celebrating Pride Month, recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, and re-imagining Lilith Fair through unique musical events, among other themes. Tickets and more information is available at passim.org.

“As we move forward, in the second year of The Folk Collective, transformation and change are taking shape,” says Shea Rose, The Folk Collective's curator. “I'm excited to see what new partnerships and collaborations will arise and I look forward to continuing to witness the growth of The Folk Collective and Passim as a whole.”

The Folk Collective 2024 cohort includes Alastair Moock, Almira Ara, Anju, Audrey Pearl, Cliff Notez, Gabriella Simpkins, Kim Moberg, Lydia Harrell, Maxfield Anderson, Naomi Westwater, Peter Mulvey, and Stephanie McKay.

Coming up on March 1st is a Women's History Month Celebration at Passim which will feature award-winner Fabiola Méndez with special guest Olivia Soler Espinosa and opener Gabriella Simpkins. The evening will include songs and conversations about women's stories throughout history.

Curated by musician Mark Erelli, the 2nd SHIFT Music Series will have The Folk Collective: Songs for Earth and Humanity, an evening of music dedicated to honoring Mother Earth at the Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation on April 25.

The Folk Collective Annual Concert on May 4 will bring together the 2022-2024 Folk Collective cohort, composed of twelve exceptional artists, musicians, and cultural leaders who will share their inspiring musical messages and exceptional artistry on stage. In partnership with Harvard Square Business Association, Club Passim will host its own outdoor stage for the MayFair celebration on May 5. During the first days of spring, guests can enjoy some of Boston's best, from emerging singer-songwriters to staple artists of the legendary Boston folk scene.

The Folk Collective will host their first-ever Pride Day celebration with inspiring music featuring a diverse and talented lineup of folk artists on June 22. Passim's community curator, Maddy Simpson, has created a lineup to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and love through the power of music. Naomi Westwater has curated Re-imagining Lilith Fair, an evening celebrating women and gender-expansive artists in the greater Boston music scene on September 14. It will feature original music and 90's cover songs and discuss intersectional feminism in the music scene today.

Cohort members Kim Moberg and Maxfield Anderson will perform at the Indigenous People's Day Festival on October 12. The festival will include artists Thea Hopkins of the Martha's Vineyard Wampanoag, and The Wampanoag Singer and Dancer group of Mashpee.

"Maxfield Anderson and I are so excited to be curating the first ever Club Passim Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration,” said Kim Moberg, Folk Collective member. “This show is just one beautiful example of the ongoing supportive work by Club Passim, Shea Rose, and The Folk Collective members to create a space that recognizes, highlights and honors the diversity within our folk music community."

Folk, The Next Generation, curated by Kim Moberg on October 18, will celebrate the ancient tradition of sharing folk music with Club Passim artists and their up-and-coming successors. This celebration features Darren and Aidan Buck, Stephanie McKay and Ezra Schwarz-Bart, Kim and Rachel Moberg, and surprise guests.

For more information on The Folk Collective and a full schedule of events, visit passim.org/mission/folkcollective/.

Tickets and more information is available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.