Lalah Hathaway Comes To City Winery Boston This Month

Lalah Hathaway plays City Winery Boston Tuesday, August 22nd at 6pm and 9:30pm.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

 Lalah Hathaway, a 5-time GRAMMY award-winner and daughter of the incomparable Donny Hathaway will perform 2 shows at City Winery Boston on Tuesday, August 22nd at 6:00pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information are available at citywineryboston.com. 

 

A 30-year music industry veteran whose music transcends genres - from R&B ballads to pop standards and soulful jazz - Lalah has collaborated with some of music's biggest names from Prince and Stevie Wonder to today's top hitmakers, including Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lalah Hathaway Comes To City Winery Boston This Month Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak and Snoop Dogg

 

A 1994 graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Lalath Hathway received an honorary doctorate from her alma mater in 2022. 

 

Hathaway's project The Energy, released earlier this year featuring Ariza & Kole, is her first original project since the release of her Grammy-nominated album Honestly in 2018. Film and television credits include appearing as herself in the 2017 hit film Girls Trip, as the wedding singer in the series finale of BET's Being Mary Jane, a cameo in Yvette Nicole Brown's film Always A Bridesmaid, and features as a special guest on the latest season of Family Reunion on Netflix. 

 

Lalah's song Show Me Your Soul, from the hit documentary Mr. Soul!, was featured on the Oscars 2021 shortlist for Best Original Song.  In December 2022, the video dropped for Lalah's single This Christmas - a duet with her late father, Donny Hathaway, made from a previously unreleased version of his classic Christmas anthem. 

 

“Legacy: Lalah Hathaway sings Donny Hathaway” an orchestral tribute to her father's work, arranged and conducted by Vince Mendoza, debuted in New York in 2019 at the Lincoln Center's Out of Doors summer concert series with a sold-out show. It was the first ever show where Lalah has dedicated the entire performance wholly to her father Donny's repertoire. The Legacy show also toured in Holland in 2021 with the Metropole Orkest and in Australia and New Zealand in October 2022 with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra respectively. 

 

 

About City Winery 

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery.  

  

Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley. There are also three other concepts run by the company: City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, and City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk. 

 

 

Lalah Hathaway plays City Winery Boston Tuesday, August 22nd at 6pm (doors open at 5pm) and 9:30pm (doors open at 8:30pm).  To purchase tickets and a complete schedule of upcoming shows and events at City Winery Boston visit citywinery.com/boston




Recommended For You