John Patrick Shanley's OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Begins 6/19

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) presents Pulitzer, Tony and Oscar Award-winning playwright, John Patrick Shanley's (Doubt: A Parable, Moonstruck), Outside Mullingar, directed by Karen Allen (Film: Raiders of The Lost Ark, Scrooged, Animal House; BTG: Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Moonchildren, Extremities).

This production features Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Jeffrey DeMunn (TV: Billions [in its fourth season], The Walking Dead; Broadway: Our Town, Hedda Gabler, K2; Film: Shawshank Redemption, The Mist, The Green Mile) as Tony Reilly, Obie Award-Winner Deborah Hedwall (Sight Unseen, The Heidi Chronicles, Savage In Limbo) as Aiofe Muldoon, with James McMenamin as Anthony Reilly (TV: Orange is The New Black; BTG: Extremities) and Shannon Marie Sullivan (TV: Law and Order: SVU , Blacklist) as Rosemary Muldoon. Outside Mullingar runs from June 19 through July 13 at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA. Opening night is set for Saturday, June 22.

From the Pulitzer, Tony and Oscar Award-Winning author of Doubt and Moonstruck comes a romantic comedy set in rural Ireland. Outside Mullingar is the unlikely story of Anthony (James McMenamin) and Rosemary (Shannon Marie Sullivan), two middle-aged farmers who haven't got a clue when it comes to love. As Anthony struggles to prove his worth to his father (Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Jeffrey DeMunn), Rosemary copes with an aging mother (Obie Award-Winner Deborah Hedwall) and familial grief. With the years slipping away, these eccentric souls will need to overcome a bitter land feud, family rivalries and their own romantic fears to find happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny, and ultimately wonderful. This tenderhearted story reminds us it's never too late to take a chance on love.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield; at the Fitzpatrick Main Stage Ticket Office at 83 East Main Street, Stockbridge; by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





