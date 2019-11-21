Charles Laquidara Brings 'The First Farewell Tour' to Boston's Wilbur Theatre

Radio fans and friends will be rolling in the aisles when radio personality and WBCN stalwart Charles Laquidara and Bill "Spaceman" Lee take the stage at The Wilbur Theater on Tuesday, December 10. We can only imagine what's going to happen when these two amusing characters get together to dish about "Daze In The Life - A MultiMedia Memoir," by Charles Laquidara ~ a reflection on his life in and out of radio featuring many special guests and hilarious testimonials. Expect plenty of crazy antics and the usual mishegas that surrounds Laquidara, his fans and cohorts.

Laquidara is famous for his Big Mattress radio show on WBCN, formerly 104.1FM, The Rock of Boston. Starting in '68, Charles was a night DJ who switched over and dominated morning drive radio in Boston. His antics and the characters in his crew entertained and built an enormous music community resulting in a common love for music, comedy and occasional "water-cooler" controversy. An avid activist long before social media became popular, Laquidara had a knack for using the airwaves to engage and motivate listeners to support his many causes. He was also instrumental in popularizing WBCN by promoting his "Big Mattress Song of the Week" to highlight new songs and artists and by intermingling other day jocks into his weekly Friday Mishegas segments. Mishegas was an audience-participant quiz show that provided tons of humor for his audience and on-air staff alike. Losers were required to "do the funky chicken" and contestants always went away with sponsored prizes.

Joining Laquidara on stage, Red Sox Hall of Fame pitcher and part-time entertainer, Bill "Spaceman" Lee was a frequent guest on Charles's famous Big Mattress morning drive radio show where he shared plenty of humor with the crew and audience. Both Laquidara and Lee are known to be outspoken protesters and are also known for standing up to management teams and corporations. Since leaving the majors, The Spaceman moved to Vermont in 1988 so he could run for President of the United States and he's co-written four books. He also released his own wine label "Spaceman Red" and a "Spaceman Ale" in partnership with Magic Hat Brewing Company in Vermont.

"Daze In The Life" is an independently produced multimedia memoir telling the story of Charles Laquidara, a nationally recognized New England Radio Hall Of Fame inductee and former Boston radio personality at WBCN and WZLX 100.7FM. "Daze" uses audio, video and photos, many of which came from the legendary and authentic David Bieber Archives, to give the viewer and listeners a slightly disjointed inside look into the life and mind of Laquidara. Charles says that people can also link to his internet radio station: http://charleslaquidararadio.com where, "I spin my favorite eclectic tunes harkening back to the forties and spanning seven decades!"

Tickets for Charles Laquidara's The First Farewell Tour ~ An Intimate Evening of Mishegas at the Wilbur Theatre (246 Tremont St, Boston, MA, 02115) on December 10th are on sale now at DazeInTheLife.com and thewilbur.com. Ticker prices range from $10.41 - $125 VIP meet & greet. Doors at 6:00 P.M/Show at 7:00 P.M





