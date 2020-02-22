World Premiere Of INVISIBLE EDDIE Comes to Stage Coach Theatre

Stage Coach Theatre announces a new World Premiere: Invisible Eddie, a British Comedy written by Boise playwright Becky Kimsey.

Eddie is an introvert who is still living in his aunt Mary's flat. When he loses his job, Mary and her fiancé George decide to have Eddie hypnotized to make him feel invincible around strangers.

Unfortunately, the Hypnotist (who has had a few too many) mistakenly convinces Eddie that he is "Invisible" around strangers instead. Throw in a cockney superintendent, a lustful landlady, a blustering boss, a blind Bonny and a baited barkeep at the Cock and Poppy Pub and you've got yourself a cracking good British Comedy!

Becky Kimsey is no stranger to the Boise theater community. She has performed in over 50 plays here in the Treasure Valley and has won several acting awards. In 2012 she was asked to direct Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23 rd Floor. Even though it was her directorial debut, it won Best Production and Best Director for that season! She figured she was doing something right, so she continued directing and acting for the next few years, but in 2015 she began (in secret) to write her own plays.

In February of 2016 she submitted her first script Gladys Nights to Stage Coach Theatre (under a pen name) indicating that she would like to direct it. To her delight, it was accepted into the following season. Becky finally revealed that it was she that wrote it and her first World Premiere Production began! Gladys Nights won Best Production and Best Director for that season. Later, it was picked up by Heuer Publishing and Gladys Nights is now available for licensing with productions already scheduled in the U.S. and Canada!

In 2017, two scenes from her script Playing Bridge were accepted into the New York New Works Festival. She and a team of cast and crew travelled to the Big Apple to perform in the Duke Theater on Broadway in front of Producers, Directors and Theatre Managers. The Playing Bridge team made it all the way to the finals that year, and it was a tremendous experience for all those involved!

In January of 2019, Becky went on to direct her next new script The Baker's Dozen at Boise Little Theatre. In April of the same year she directed her third script Playing Bridge at Stage Coach Theatre. Both of these 2019 World Premiere Productions won Best Production and Best Director!

So where does Invisible Eddie come in? In 2018 Becky was the recipient of the Idaho Arts Commission Fellowship Grant. She has always had an affinity for British culture so she used the grant to fund her first trip to London where she gained the inspiration and research needed to write her first British Comedy. Invisible Eddie is the result of that trip!

Ticket Prices: $15.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Doors open one hour prior to play starting.

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of our bar vendor, The Capitol Bar.

Tickets: http://stagecoachtheatre.com/plays-tickets/

Showtimes: 7:30 pm Thurs., 8:00 pm Fri. & Sat., 2:00 pm Sun. Matinee.

Website: www.stagecoachtheatre.com.







