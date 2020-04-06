The Morrison Center Announces Velma V. Morrison Family Series

The Morrison Center has announced its Velma V. Morrison Family Series, affordable entertainment for the entire family!



Tickets are just $10 each, including most fees.



Public on-sale: Friday, April 10 at 10:00 AM



Tickets will be available online at MorrisonCenter.com



20/21 FAMILY SERIES DETAILS



ALICE: DREAMING OF WONDERLAND

Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM

Be ready to experience an amazing journey in the crazy world of Wonderland!

Based on the Alice's adventures, Dreaming of Wonderland is an action-packed and exciting Theatrical Circus show full of surprises and amazing Circus acts, enhanced with video projection mapping and live music.

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY

Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Stanley is a normal 10-year-old boy-too normal, if you ask him. His wish for adventure is granted when a bulletin board flattens Stanley, enabling him to mail himself all around the world! Stanley-the ultimate exchange student-scours the globe, visiting Paris, Los Angeles, Hawaii, and more! In this heartwarming musical adventure, Stanley ultimately learns that there is no place like home.



TAIKOPROJECT

Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM

TAIKOPROJECT was founded in 2000 in Los Angeles, California by a group of young, emerging taiko drummers led by Bryan Yamami and Masato Baba. The group continues to define a modern American style of taiko, blending traditional forms with an innovative and fresh aesthetic.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You