Sun Valley Music Festival Announces 2023 Winter Season Featuring Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition' & More

The Sun Valley Music Festival will present its fifth Winter Season at the Argyros Performing Arts Center from March 15-17, 2023. The program will feature Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, one of the most popular works in all classical music, in an arrangement for 21 brass and percussion musicians that captures the power and emotion of the original. Music Director Alasdair Neale will conduct the performances, which will also feature a series of short works showcasing the beauty and range of various instruments in the brass and percussion sections.

Admission is free, and the atmosphere at the Argyros will be intimate, offering the perfect setting for audience members to experience this beautiful music up close and personal. This year's program will feature two acts with an intermission, and the same program will be performed each evening.

Music Director Alasdair Neale comments, "I am thrilled to welcome my colleagues from the brass and percussion sections of the Festival Orchestra for an evening of dynamic, virtuosic, and colorful music that showcases the musicians' talents and stimulates our musical imaginations."

The concerts take place at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. Performances begin at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert duration is approximately two hours. The Festival will also offer a special performance for students at the Wood River Middle School during the week.

Tickets

Admission is free, but space is limited, and reservations are required. Reservations for the public begin on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. (Mountain Time). Seating is limited to two seats per household for one performance. Reservations are available online at svmusicfestival.org. Festival donors of $6,000 and up may reserve seating early, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time), by calling the Festival office at 208-622-5607. Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the concerts. Complete attendance details can be found on the Festival website.

For the latest news and information on the Sun Valley Music Festival and Winter Season performances, visit the Festival website at svmusicfestival.org or sign up for e-news at svmusicfestival.org/subscribe to receive the latest season updates by email.

About the Sun Valley Music Festival

The Sun Valley Music Festival's mission is to enrich, inspire, and instill in our community a lifelong love of classical music through extraordinary, free concerts and education programs. Festival programs provide opportunities for people from all walks of life to listen, learn, and play. Now in its 39th year, it is the largest privately supported, free-admission orchestra in the United States.

Over 100 world-class musicians from North America's most distinguished orchestras, including the San Francisco Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and Houston Symphony, comprise the Festival Orchestra. Summer Season concerts are held in July and August at the spectacular R.E. Holding Sun Valley Pavilion, in the mountain resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho. Winter Season concerts are held in February or March at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in nearby Ketchum, Idaho, which is adjacent to Bald Mountain, Sun Valley Resort's primary ski area. Internationally renowned guest artists such as Gautier Capuçon, Midori, Emanuel Ax, Audra McDonald, Joshua Bell, Joyce Yang, Yefim Bronfman, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet have performed with the Festival.

The Festival strives to introduce every Wood River Valley student to the joys of classical music, to inspire the next generation of music lovers. Its year-round and summer Music Institute programs provide tuition-free instruction for string, piano, and voice students of all skill levels - from elementary through high school - that goes beyond the fundamentals and embraces the entire musician.