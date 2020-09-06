Stage Coach Theatre Postpones 2020 Production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The theatre's 40th season will open with The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged).

Stage Coach Theatre has announced the postponement of its 2020 production of the Rocky Horror Show to next season.

The theatre's 40th season will open with The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged), running November 27-28, and December 3-6, 10-13, and 17-18, 2020.

"As we've stated before, our number one priority will always be the health and safety of our audiences, our artists, and our staff. We encourage you to do whatever you can to take care of yourselves and your loved ones so that we can all be together to create and enjoy theatre once again," the company said in a statement.

"As always, we will continue to monitor things and update everyone accordingly. We will also do our best to continue exploring ways that we can bring you accessible and affordable theatre during these unprecedented times."

