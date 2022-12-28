SWEAT Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre Next Month

Sweat by Lynn Nottage comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre next month! Performances run January 25 - February 11, 2023.

Run Time: Approximately 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission

Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heartwrenching fight to stay afloat.

A nuanced yet powerful drama that reminds audiences of the stacked deck still facing workers searching for the American dream.