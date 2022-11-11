Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Morrison Center
Resurrecting for its 50th-anniversary tour, Jesus Christ Superstar came to The Morrison Center October 28th - 30th. Typically, when thinking about the stories of the Bible, especially one of Jesus Christ's last days on the Earth, you probably wouldn't think of a Rock concert, with bright lights and a band, but this is exactly what Jesus Christ Superstar offers its audience. The show presents an edgier angle to the story many of us grew up hearing.
A bit of a warning for those interested, but unfamiliar with the show. It very much feels like a rock concert with loud music and bright lights mixed with beautiful dancing, amazing costuming, and an emotional retelling of the familiar story of Christ's last days. This show, being a true rock opera, has little spoken dialogue. The music transitions, from one song to the next. To keep the audience's focus , and make the transitions seamless, there is no intermission. So, a word of advice, take your "intermission" before the show and plan accordingly.
The music, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, is truly something you would need to hear to believe. The rock and roll-styled score is filled with falsettos and loud beltings that skillfully bridge the rock elements and the moving story.
One of the elements of this show that I found fascinating was the set. There was an industrial look, metal beams holding up some parts and a cross catwalk center stage. At times with this set, there was concern in my mind that there wasn't enough room for everyone on stage. But they used every single space and made it work. The use of corded microphones also presented a challenge for audience members. I found myself distracted by the concern a cast member might trip or become tangled in the long cords that often laid across the majority of the stage. It was only later, when the microphone cords were used as props, vital to the story, that the lack of cordless microphones became clear.
Now, let's discuss the cast. In the role of Jesus was Jack Hopewell. At the top of the show we get a look into the character. Going from a heart-throb to a troubled rockstar and finally fulfilling his role as the Messiah. One highlight of the show came in "Gethsemane". Hopewell was impressive in this belty number, convincingly portraying the extreme emotions of the moment. Elvie Ellis, as Judas, was mesmerizing. He truly brought the audience in and kept them focused. Faith Jones portrays the role of Mary with perfection. The love Mary has for Jesus was evident in Faith's performance and had my heart aching. Isaac Ryckeghem and Kodiak Thompson ooze contempt as Caiaphas and his lieutenant Annas. Erich W. Schleck is full-out flamboyant as Herod in the larger than life number. Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate was authentic and believable. Every emotion felt by his character was raw and beautiful. Caroline Perry was electrifying in her ensemble/mob leader role. The entire time she was present, I could feel her energy.
Even though the tour has moved to their next stop, if you ever have the opportunity to see this show live, I highly recommend it.
From This Author - Jessa moore
Jessa Moore has been with Broadwayworld writing since November of 2018. She's been proud of the achievements she's made so far and for the ones she'll continue to make. Having wanted to... (read more about this author)
October 23, 2022
This shows’ edgy humor, with its captivating score, will have you on the edge of your seat, anxiously anticipating what may come next.
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Morrison Center
September 30, 2022
In my own opinion, this show was a masterclass in what it means to truly be human. The audience witnessed a population who had little to share, giving everything for those who were afraid, tired, and far from home. Giving their own homes and buildings as a temporary shelter for peace amidst the unexpected adversities of the world.
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Morrison Center
July 5, 2022
What did our critic think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Morrison Center? What happens when a letter you intend for no one to see , gets seen. When a lie that shouldn't be told , gets told. This is essentially what happens in Dear Evan Hansen which came to the Morrison Center this past week. Winning Tony awards including Best Musical. Dear Evan Hansen focuses on being a voice for the voiceless and invisible. And telling a story unlike any other.
BWW Review: HAMILTON at Morrison Center
December 15, 2021
Starting December eighth Boise audiences have the opportunity to be 'in the room where it happens' and see the AndPeggy tour of Hamilton. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The show is, as Miranda himself put it, 'America then, as told by America now. From duels between founding fathers to his personal affairs, this national tour gave Idaho audiences a chance to see it all.
BWW Review: CATS at Morrison Center
November 13, 2021
CATS. You either love it or hate it. Debuting on the West End in 1981 and adapted by Lloyd Webber from the 1939 poetry collection 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' by T.S. Eliot, the Broadway production ran for 18 years and currently sits as the fourth longest running show of all time on Broadway.