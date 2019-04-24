Recycled Minds Comedy Present A Star Wars Improv Show Featuring Chaotic Acts Of Theatre

Local comedy company, Recycled Minds, invites the valley to an all-ages, Star Wars themed improv comedy show May 4th, 2019 at the Creative Space in Garden City.

Join us May the 4th for an improv comedy event unlike any other! Celebrate, roast and enjoy the epic saga with a stellar cast of local improv comedians. Fun for the whole family and definitely a show you can't miss this year! Also featuring Star Wars Abridged by Chaotic Acts of Theatre. It is a fast-paced, frenetic romp through the Star Wars universe. 8 movies, 3 actors, 45 minutes! It's a loving tribute to the greatest franchise George Lucas almost destroyed.

Recycled Minds (RM) began nearly 15 years ago as a local improv comedy troupe and has transformed into an international theatre and creative arts company that teaches classes, team-building workshops and performs a variety of shows that are fun for all ages. They have been seen around the globe including the largest arts festival in the world, cruise ships and universities. RM encourages a laughter lifestyle in two ways: bringing joy to audiences with shows that enrich the human experience and teaching classes and workshops that draw out a sense of purpose in individuals who are willing to practice boldness and press beyond their limitations. Take back the license to be a kid again and awaken the world changer within you.

The show happens Saturday, May 4th at 8pm and is located at the Creative Space in Garden City, at 121 E 34th St. Tickets cost $10, $5 for kids 5 to 12yrs. A selection of refreshments will be available for purchase including a special Star Wars themed drink. Time and ticket details available at RecycledMindsComedy.com/Shows.





