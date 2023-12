Reading of THE SNOW QUEEN Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Weekend

A reading of The Snow Queen by Jonathan Graham comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre this weekend. The reading is on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM.

When the evil Snow Queen kidnaps her best friend, 12-year-old Gerda goes on a quest to rescue him. Can a troll and an elf help Gerda find her friend before his heart freezes forever? A fun, loose adaptation of the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen.

Jen Stockwell-Fortner – Director

Thomas Paul – Music

Cast

Queen – Sheila Hennessey

Nell – Veronica Von Tobel

Nick – William Parker

Kai – Davey Collins

Gerda – Alyssa Stadtlander