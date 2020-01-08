Opera Idaho Presents Recital with Grammy Award Winners Jessica E. Jones & Thomas Glenn

Visit the Cathedral of the Rockies on Friday, January 24 for a recital with Grammy Award-winning artists soprano Jessica E. Jones and tenor Thomas Glenn with special guests Michele & Jason Detwiler. Accompanied by pianist Betsi Hodges, they will perform music by Bellini, Bizet, Crumb, Delibes, Gounod, Mozart, Wolf, Strauss, Verdi and more.



Jessica made her Opera Idaho debut in our production of Die Fledermaus as Rosalinde in 2016, and returns to join the cast of La bohème in the role of Musetta in February, 2020. A Pocatello native who graduated from the University of Houston with both master's and bachelor's degrees in vocal performance, Jessica scored gold for "Best Opera Recording" for her portrayal of Chrisann Brennan, Steve Job's girlfriend and mother of his oldest child, in The (R)evoluton of Steve Jobs. It was Jessica's first Grammy nomination and win.



Thomas made his Opera Idaho debut in our production of The Magic Flute in 2015. He has also appeared in L'elisir d'amore in 2017 and most recently Manon in 2019. Glenn and several of his musical colleagues received a Grammy Award in February 2012 for the Metropolitan Opera recording of the contemporary opera Doctor Atomic by John Adams and Peter Sellars. Among other sources, the opera uses the text of once-classified documents to portray the moral crisis that faced a group of physicists who worked feverishly to develop the first atomic bomb.



Tickets are available now.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You