LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Stage Coach Theatre

May. 12, 2019  

LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Stage Coach TheatreA fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, we follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

Legally Blonde is written by Heather Hach, Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin and directed by Steven Santos. The show runs May 24-25, May 30-June 2, 6-9, & 13-15, 2019.

The show contains adult humor.

Doors open one hour prior to the start of the show.

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of our bar vendor, The Capitol Bar.

Tickets: http://stagecoachtheatre.com/plays-tickets/

Ticket Prices: $20.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Website: www.stagecoachtheatre.com. Like us on Facebook.



Related Articles View More Boise Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Stage Coach Theatre
  • Recycled Minds Invited The Valley To An All Ages Improv Comedy Show
  • SOUTH PACIFIC Comes to The Music Theatre Of Idaho 5/9 - 5/11
  • Recycled Minds Comedy Present A Star Wars Improv Show Featuring Chaotic Acts Of Theatre
  • WILD KRATTS 2.0 Announced At Morrison Center
  • 2019/20 Fred Meyer Broadway In Boise Season Announced

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup