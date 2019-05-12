LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Stage Coach Theatre

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, we follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances.

Legally Blonde is written by Heather Hach, Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin and directed by Steven Santos. The show runs May 24-25, May 30-June 2, 6-9, & 13-15, 2019.

The show contains adult humor.

Doors open one hour prior to the start of the show.

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of our bar vendor, The Capitol Bar.

Tickets: http://stagecoachtheatre.com/plays-tickets/

Ticket Prices: $20.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Website: www.stagecoachtheatre.com. Like us on Facebook.





