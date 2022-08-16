Junior League Of Boise Donates $10,000 To Boise Art Museum Through Project 100 Initiative

In 2018, ahead of the Junior League of Boise's (JLB) 100-year anniversary in 2028, the women's organization adopted Project 100, a 10-year commitment to revisit ten non-profit programs.

Previously supported organizations include the Discovery Center of Idaho, Family Advocates, the Idaho State Historical Society, the Learning Lab, and this year's partner, Boise Art Museum (BAM).

Each of the chosen programs received a $10,000 donation, plus volunteer assistance during its year in partnership with the JLB. JLB is proud to support the Boise Art Museum in their 95th year.

JLB's Project 100, has created the framework for the organization to reinvest with past partners to better serve the needs of the growing Boise community. For 95 years, members have poured thousands of hours of service into their work in Boise and the Treasure Valley and have demonstrated agility and responsiveness to reflect the changing needs of the community.

In 1926, twenty-eight women organized and formed the Junior Charity League of Boise. On March 1, 1928, this association officially became the Junior League of Boise and joined 96 other "Leagues" across the world in a commitment to reciprocal giving as a means of improving communities. Junior League President HannaLore Hein explains that "The Junior League of Boise has touched the Treasure Valley in so many ways over the last nine decades, developing projects to support arts and culture, public health, education, the foster care system, historic preservation, and more. We remain steadfast in our commitment to developing the potential of women in our organization and we do that through volunteer service."

JLB is thrilled to present the Boise Art Museum with this $10,000 donation in honor of the historical partnership between the two organizations, with an eye towards the future, as both organizations work together to serve the Boise community. BAM will use the donation for the Children's tent at their annual Art In The Park Event, 9-11 September at Julia Davis Park.

Boise Art Museum's Art in the Park is widely recognized as one of the premiere cultural events in the Northwest. This open-air festival, held on the weekend

following Labor Day each September, provides visitors of all ages and interests with the opportunity to meet more than 200 artists and purchase their works. During the three-day event, Boise Art Museum presents a variety of contemporary arts and crafts along with wonderful food and hands-on activities for children.

JLB and BAM will hold a small check presentation event on August 22nd at 1:30 PM at the Boise Art Museum.

The Junior League of Boise, a non-profit, is one of Idaho's longest-standing, successful, and sustainable women's organizations, providing the Treasure Valley with its volunteer services and projects for over 95 years. Its past projects include the Boise School Volunteer Program, 2-1-1 Idaho Careline, and the Discovery Center of Idaho. The Junior League of Boise's mission is to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Additional information about the Junior League of Boise is available at www.jlboise.org.

Boise Art Museum embraces its long and rich history as an opportunity to enhance and ensure rewarding experiences for all visitors, through exceptional exhibitions, collections, interpretive strategies, educational programming, a welcoming environment, along with a commitment to being a vital part of the educational, economic, and cultural life of the community.