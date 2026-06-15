Jim Curry Will Bring The Music of John Denver to the Morrison Center

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Fans of legendary singer-songwriter John Denver will have the chance to relive his timeless music when Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver Starring Jim Curry comes to the Morrison Center on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Presented by James B. Curry Presents, the concert celebrates the enduring legacy of one of America's most beloved musical storytellers through the acclaimed performances of Jim Curry, whose voice and Stage Presence have earned him widespread recognition as one of the foremost interpreters of Denver's music.

Audiences can expect an afternoon filled with classic hits, sing-alongs, and heartfelt tributes to the artist behind songs such as "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Annie's Song," and "Rocky Mountain High."

Curry's connection to Denver's legacy extends beyond tribute performances. He was selected to provide the singing voice of John Denver in the CBS television film Take Me Home: The John Denver Story and later served as a featured performer during Denver's induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. Curry also hosted the official John Denver Estate show, which toured across the United States and Australia.

The production promises an uplifting celebration of Denver's catalog, inviting audiences to clap along and sing with songs that have resonated across generations. With his distinctive vocal style and reverence for Denver's work, Curry aims to capture not only the sound of the iconic performer but also the warmth and optimism that defined his music.

Tickets start at $37, including fees before applicable taxes, and are on sale now. Lobby doors open 60 minutes before showtime, while theater doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance.

The Morrison Center offers assisted listening services and accessible seating. Patrons are encouraged to review event information and age recommendations before purchasing tickets.

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