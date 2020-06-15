Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre Kicks Off Summer Series With HOW THE WEST WAS WORN and CHARLEY'S AUNT

The Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre is kicking off its summer series with How the West Was Worn and Charley's Aunt.

How the West Was Worn

Began June 13

Things aren't as black and white as you'd think in this hysterical spoof of melodrama caricatures. With two villains working together and one of them putting on airs as a do-good sheriff, everything's turned inside out and kind of crazy! Double the bad guys means double the trouble, and our fashion designer heroine, Terry Robe, may lose her shop unless someone comes to her rescue. Plus, with all the dastardly deeds happening, the town council may lose their chance at impressing the railroad tycoon who wants to bring the tracks through Black Flatts. But who exactly is the real hero in town? Who will set it all aright?

Tickets: https://glennsferrytheatre.org/saturday-night-tickets/

Charley's Aunt

Begins June 19

Victorian-era university students Jack and Charley are both in love and plan to propose to their respective girlfriends, Kitty and Amy. They invite the girls over to meet Charley's millionaire aunt, Donna Lucia d'Alvadorez of Brazil, who just happens to be planning to visit Charley for the first time.



But when the aunt cancels at the last minute, the boys enlist feckless friend and fellow Oxford student, Fancourt "Babbs" Babberley - dressed in costume as a woman for an amateur play - to impersonate Charley's aunt and clear the way for the boys' marriage proposals.



Soon, however, Babbs as Charley's aunt finds himself juggling fawning admirers Kitty and Amy, along with the fortune-driven advances of two would-be suitors. When the real Donna Lucia comes to town incognito to check up on her nephew, hilarious hijinks and cat-and-mouse fun ensue!

Tickets: https://glennsferrytheatre.org/friday-night-tickets/

