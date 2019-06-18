GUESS WHO: IMPROV MURDER MYSTERY SHOW to Surprise Audiences at Playhouse Boise

Bring your magnifying glass as Playhouse Boise debuts Guess Who: Improv Murder Mystery Show June 20 through Nov. 21.

From opening to closing, Playhouse Boise invited audience members to come and write the play they are about to see through audience participation. Guests pick the place, the situation and the action that was committed, which leaves the performers to improv what is chosen.

Sure to be filled with lots of hijinks and hilarity, Playhouse Boise says the show is "unlike any murder mystery you've ever experienced."

Who will die laughing? An immersive and hilarious show will be born. Will some one get wacked? Hilarious skits, that you the audience members create and the performers act out. Who knows, a murder mystery might come about... No two shows alike!

You have six chances to see Guess Who: Improv Murder Mystery Show from June 20 to Nov. 21. For tickets and more information, tap here.





