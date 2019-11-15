First Annual Youth Arts Crawl to Take Place at Boise Contemporary Theater

Four of Boise's premiere arts organizations are excited to announce Boise's First Annual Youth Arts Crawl, presented by Ballet Idaho, BCT, Boise Phil and Opera Idaho. The evening is modeled on the sold out Boise Arts Crawl from last spring, with the focus on each organizations' younger artists.

Performances by each group will take place at Boise Contemporary Theater (854 Fulton Street). Doors will open at 5:30 pm with hot chocolate and cookies for the younger crowd, and wine and beer for the older set. The show begins at 6:30 with a sneak peak into Ballet Idaho's The Nutcracker with both Academy students as well as professional dancers. The Boise Phil will follow with a piece from their youth group. Opera Idaho's Children's Choruses will fill the stage with holiday favorites. BCT's Theater Lab students will finish the evening with a piece from one of their original plays written and performed by the students. Each performance will last approximately fifteen minutes.

Collectively, the four professional arts organizations have contributed to the arts and cultural richness in Boise for over four decades, which not only includes thousands of performances for their patrons but thousands of students reached through their educational programs.

"With the incredible success of the Arts Crawl last spring that brought the four organizations and their patrons together, I thought we should showcase our younger artists as well," explained Benjamin Burdick, Producing Artistic Director of Boise Contemporary Theater. "Each group has such a robust educational program, it just seemed natural to let audiences get a taste of each."

Hollis Welsh, Executive Director of the Boise Phil agreed, adding "It's such an exciting time for the arts in Boise, and we're thrilled to partner with other groups on the block to showcase the work of our next generation of performers."

Tickets will be limited to 225 total participants and will cost $10 for ages 17and under, and $15 for 18 and above. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Idaho Food Bank, and the organizations encourage people to bring a can of food with them to donate at the door.



To purchase tickets, please go to boiseartscrawl.ticketleap.com/youth-arts-crawl/.

For more information about the event please contact Benjamin Burdick at bb@bctheater.org.





