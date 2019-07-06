Company Of Fools Announces John C. Glenn Legacy Fund And John C. Glenn Stage At The Liberty Theatre

Company of Fools (COF) has made two major announcements honoring former Artistic Director John Coleman Glenn. Glenn, who moved to Hailey, Idaho, in 2000, oversaw 21 seasons and more than 150 productions at the Liberty Theatre during his tenure. Glenn passed away June 9, 2017, at age 55.

To honor Glenn's lifetime of dedication and commitment to theatrical excellence at the Liberty Theatre, COF and the Sun Valley Center for the Arts (SVCA) announced June 30 that the stage at the Liberty would be renamed the John C. Glenn Stage. In addition, COF and SVCA announced the creation of the John C. Glenn Legacy Fund as a way for community members, artists and patrons to donate funds in his memory. The purpose of the Legacy Fund is to secure donations to support "the physical, structural, and programmatic needs of the Liberty Theatre in accordance with John Glenn's wishes."

The Legacy Fund received a lead donation of $100,000 from the von der Heyden Family Foundation. COF and SVCA hope to raise upward of $750,000 for The Legacy Fund.

Scott Palmer, the recently appointed Producing Artistic Director of COF, said, "One of my first experiences here at the Liberty was finding a manila folder in a drawer of my desk. Inside that folder was a stack of papers; floor plans of the Liberty, with notes scrawled in John's handwriting, reflecting his thoughts and dreams for the future of this building he loved so well. The Legacy Fund will act as a powerful vehicle both to honor John's legacy and support his vision of renovating and refurbishing this amazing venue."

Christine Davis-Jeffers, Executive Director at The Center, also commented, "Through the dedication of the stage in John's name we honor his life's work and we honor his vision for the future. The last project John and I worked on together was the initial stages of planning for the refurbishment of the Liberty Theatre. John shared his desire to connect audience and actors in a deeper way and ultimately, he wanted the experience of the audience to be the best it could be while making the Liberty Theatre a beacon of theatrical excellence in our small community, region and beyond."



More information on the John C. Glenn Legacy Fund can be found online at https://sunvalleycenter.org/john-c-glenn-legacy-fund.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You