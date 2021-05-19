Community Orchestra at Firth Will Perform a Spring Concert This Weekend

Community Orchestra at Firth will perform a spring concert on May 22, 2021. The theme of the concert is 'Hope.'

The concert takes place at the Firth Middle School gym. Admission is free. Learn more on the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/910216393074374/?ref=newsfeed.

Selections include:

American Folk Rhapsody

Fandango and Alborada

Beyond the Horizon

Blue Tango

Colorado Trail

English Suite

The Light Eternal

The Community Orchestra meets on Saturday mornings to practice from 9am-11am at Firth High School. Anyone and everyone is invited to join.