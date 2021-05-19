Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Community Orchestra at Firth Will Perform a Spring Concert This Weekend

The theme of the concert is 'Hope.'

May. 19, 2021  

Community Orchestra at Firth will perform a spring concert on May 22, 2021. The theme of the concert is 'Hope.'

The concert takes place at the Firth Middle School gym. Admission is free. Learn more on the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/910216393074374/?ref=newsfeed.

Selections include:

  • American Folk Rhapsody
  • Fandango and Alborada
  • Beyond the Horizon
  • Blue Tango
  • Colorado Trail
  • English Suite
  • The Light Eternal

The Community Orchestra meets on Saturday mornings to practice from 9am-11am at Firth High School. Anyone and everyone is invited to join.


