CLYDE'S Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre

Performances run January 31 - February 17, 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

CLYDE'S Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre

David Kepner will reprise his role as Jason in Lynn Nottage’s more recent Reading, PA play, Clyde’s, a story of hard work, solidarity, and daring to dream in a greasy spoon down the road from Stan’s bar in Sweat. Joining Kepner and making their BCT debuts are Yolanda London, Eddie Maldonado, and Roosevelt Watts. Rounding out the cast and also returning to BCT is Shonda Royall, who was in Tiny Beautiful Things last season and in Being Black Outside during our BIPOC Playwrights Festival, acting across from Chanel Bragg, who is now making her BCT directorial debut. Performances run Wednesday through Saturday for three weeks, January 31 - February 17, 2024.

At Clyde’s, there are no Get Out of Jail Free cards, and the only breaks these formerly incarcerated workers get are tough ones. Nottage balances heavy topics like prison, drugs, homelessness, and poverty with plenty of light-hearted, laugh-out-loud moments. As the character Letitia says in Clyde’s, “…it’s gonna get hella crazy.”

Director Chanel Bragg added, "In life's journey, we strive to overcome past mistakes; success in rehabilitation reveals the true grit of the human spirit, especially within an unsupportive system. Clyde’s brilliantly comments on the struggles of the formerly incarcerated, emphasizing that no one is beyond a second chance. Lynn Nottage ingeniously uses crafting a sandwich as a down-to-earth allegory for community building.

I am honored to direct this story as Clyde’s stands as a triumphant tale, echoing the everyday resilience of our shared humanity."

Cast:

David Kepner (Jason)

Yolanda London* (Clyde)

Eddie Maldonado* (Rafael)

Shonda Royall (Letitia)

Roosevelt Watts (Montrellous)

Production and Design Team:

Director - Chanel Bragg

Stage Manager - Rachel Kaufman*

Assistant Stage Manager - Kelly Edwards

Scenic Designer - Erin Davidson

Costume Designer - Chanté Thornton Hamann

Sound Designer - Amara Skinner

Lighting Designer - Ak Webb

Technical Director - Nicholas Jules Hewitt

Sound Technician - Brayden Buckley

Master Electrician - Ak Webb

Props/Scenic Painting - Lily Kennedy

Costume Assistant - Cassandra McCarty

 


 

 

