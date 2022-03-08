Broadway in Boise Announces 2022-23 Season

The 2022-2023 season has been announced at Broadway in Boise! The season will kick off this September with Come From Away, and will continue with Jesus Christ Superstar, Hairspray, Pretty Woman, and Aladdin.

COME FROM AWAY

September 27th-October 2nd, 2022

The beautiful true story of a small Canadian town opening up its homes for 7,000 stranded travelers in the aftermath of 9/11. Even in the darkest of times, humanity triumphs over hate.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

October 28th-30th, 2022

Loosely based on the Gospels' accounts of the Passion, this performance interprets the psychology of Jesus and other characters, especially Judas, who is dissatisfied with the direction in which Jesus is steering his disciples.

HAIRSPRAY

March 24th-26th, 2023

It's 1962, and Tracy Turnblad has One Dream: to dance on "The Corny Collins Show." Overnight, Tracy transforms from a nobody into a star and uses her newfound influence to advocate for racial integration on the television show.

PRETTY WOMAN

April 20th-23rd, 2023

Pretty Woman follows Hollywood escort Vivian Ward, hired by wealthy businessman Edward Lewis to accompany him on several business and social functions, and their developing relationship throughout her week-long stay with him.

ALADDIN

June 20th-25th, 2023

A Broadway re-telling of the classic Disney tale, Aladdin is the romantic, action-packed story of Princess Jasmine, Aladdin, his trusty monkey sidekick Abu, and a magical Genie. They try to stop the evil Jafar from overthrowing the throne.

Learn more at https://www.morrisoncenter.com/broadway.