Boise Contemporary Theater and Opera Idaho Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE of 1914

December 2021's production of All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 marked the first collaboration between Boise Contemporary Theater and Opera Idaho. It's back due to popular demand for a second and final production.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 is a moving remembrance of the moment when World War I soldiers in the trenches laid down their arms and met in peace in the barbed-wire-filled "No Man's Land" which separated the armies. The soldiers traded songs, tobacco, and wine, joining in a spontaneous holiday party on a cold night. All told through the words of the great World War I poets, official war documents, diary entries, and letters written by more than thirty soldiers. The words are punctuated by choral arrangements of Irish folk songs, wartime songs, and holiday classics like "Silent Night" and "O Holy Night."

Nine incredibly talented men bring to life the touching story of camaraderie and peace in a time of war under the direction of Boise Contemporary Theater's Tracy Sunderland and the musical direction of Opera Idaho's Critical Mass Vocal Artists director Michael Porter and stage.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Written by Peter Rothstein

Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach

Previews: November 30, December 1 & 2

Opening night: December 3

Educators' Night: December 7: Any school district employee may buy one ticket for $20 at the BCT box office just by showing a valid school ID. (Not just teachers, but ANY district employee).

Additional performances: December 7-11, & 14-18

Boise Contemporary Theater

854 W Fulton St, Boise, ID

Tickets: $32 to $45, plus tax and fees. Previews: $28, Students: $15, Military 20% off with code MILITARY20.

More information and performance times are available at operaidaho.org and bctheater.org.