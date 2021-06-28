Boise Contemporary Theater Hires Sheila Hennessy to Lead Development Efforts As Boise Experiences Exponential Growth

Boise Contemporary Theater, the only professional theater in the state of Idaho that focuses entirely on new and contemporary plays, will welcome Sheila Hennessy as its new Director of Development.

As Boise experiences unprecedented growth, BCT is working hard to meet the needs of a larger and more diverse audience base. The theater is expanding in all areas - growing its education offerings, establishing a new BIPOC playwright's festival in partnership with IWCF and The Morrison Center, widening its reading series, continuing the River Prize for playwriting, and committing to larger productions with cross-organizational partnerships in the city of Boise. Sheila Hennessy is poised ensure individual and corporate donors are committed to this exciting expansion of scope and artistry.

"Sheila is a perfect fit for BCT," says Producing Artistic Director, Benjamin Burdick. "Her extensive work as an actress gives her a sophisticated theatrical sensibility and artistic eye. As Interim CEO of the Idaho Non Profit Center and a long time executive recruiter for nonprofit and educational institutions, Sheila brings a wealth of connections and industry knowledge to BCT. With Sheila's help, we will be able to ensure that Boise continues to have access to the best new playwrights and plays emerging every year onto regional and Broadway stages. Sheila and the rest of our staff share a goal - we want Boise to be part of a national theatrical conversation, and to impress upon businesses, donors and audiences, how important this kind of work can be - especially in a rapidly changing city like Boise. I know Sheila will be successful in helping BCT reach its vast potential, and she couldn't be starting with the theater at a more exciting time."

Prior to her executive recruiting work and her tenure with the Idaho Non Profit Center, Hennessy began her career in management consulting with Bain & Company and served as Executive Director of the Downtown Boise Association. As a professional actress, she has appeared onstage and in national network television programs including "The Wire" and "Homicide: Life on the Street." She served as associate producer of the documentary "Rediscovering Alexander Hamilton," which aired nationally on PBS. An active community volunteer, Sheila serves on the Idaho Commission on the Arts, the board of directors of the Idaho Youth Ranch, the Southwest Idaho Regional Council of the Idaho Community Foundation, and the leadership development committee of the Idaho Women's Charitable Foundation.

Hennessy states, "I'm thrilled to join the team and support the mission of Boise Contemporary Theater! As an executive search professional, I've been honored to recruit accomplished executives and fundraisers on behalf of great nonprofits in Idaho and across the country, but as Director of Development for BCT, I have the opportunity to merge my nonprofit background with my theater experience and passion. I look forward to building support for this ambitious theater, and deepening its engagement and impact in Idaho and beyond."

About Boise Contemporary Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) is a professional theater company located in Boise, Idaho. BCT is the only company in the Boise area committed to performing exclusively contemporary work. BCT's home is in the heart of Downtown Boise in the BODO district. Our Mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience.

For more information about BCT, please visit https://bctheater.org/.