Boise Contemporary Theater Costume Designer is Broadway-Bound

The Thanksgiving Play made Larissa FastHorse the first female Native American playwright with a show on Broadway, and now Darrin Pufall Purdy, Costume Designer for Boise Contemporary Theater's (BCT) production of The Thanksgiving Play and Director of University Theatre and Costume Design at Boise State University, has been invited by Tony award-winning costume designer Linda Cho to work on his first Broadway production just two months after BCT's show closes. Catch Pufall Purdy's costumes at BCT Wednesday, November 29 through Saturday, December 16, 2023.

FastHorse's play within a play parades a traditional holiday pageant in satirical clothing, designed by the Broadway-bound BSU professor with niche knowledge of the traditional habit of the Sisters of Charity of New York (SCNY), Darrin Pufall Purdy. See what an elementary school teacher, professional actress, high school drama teacher, and her yoga instructor/boyfriend cook up to commemorate Native American Heritage Month. What will they wear? If anyone knows, it is Pufall Purdy, who only two months ago was invited to share his specialized research with the design team for Roundabout Theatre's 2024 Broadway revival of Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley, starring Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Kazan and Quincy Tyler Bernstine. This led to Pufall Purdy creating a traditional SCNY habit for their publicity photo shoot in just three days! Imagine what he'll do with exponentially more time for The Thanksgiving Play at BCT. Remember, it's okay to laugh! BCT's Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick added, “There are a multitude of incredible theater-makers here in Boise, and Darrin is a prime example of that. BCT feels so fortunate not only to have such a longstanding working relationship with someone as enormously talented as Darrin but that he is able to join us for this hilarious and irreverent play before he makes his Broadway debut. It is well deserved.”

Tickets: $32 to $45, plus tax and fees. Students: $15, Military: 20% off with code MILITARY20, Previews: $28. BOX OFFICE: 208-331-9224 or Click Here.

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) is a professional nonprofit theater company in Boise, Idaho, whose mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience. Founded in 1997, BCT is the only nonprofit professional theater within 300 miles dedicated to producing challenging new work. BCT is a recipient of the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, a two-time recipient of the National Theater Company Award from the American Theater Wing, and the 2022-23 City of Boise Cultural Ambassador. Currently in its 26th season, BCT has presented over 90 mainstage productions, including over 25 world premieres such as Eric Coble's The Velocity of Autumn (which continued to Broadway).