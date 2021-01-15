Boise Contemporary Theater Announces PLAY ON! PLAY READING CLUB

Boise Contemporary Theater has announced Play On! Play Reading Club. The club will take place every third Monday each month from 6 pm - 8 pm.

Dates are as follows:

Jan 18 - The Weir by Conor McPherson

Feb 15 - TBD

Mar 15 - TBD

Apr 19 - TBD

It's a book club. For plays. Because who has time to read a whole book? This monthly play-reading class led by BCT Associate Artist Tracy Sunderland. Students will develop text analysis skills to help analyze the plays, consider context and socio-cultural movements during the period as they discuss how these plays reflect lived experiences and connect to their own lives. We'll send you a play the week before class, you just have to read it before we meet.

If you wish to take only a single class, please find the Play On! date and sign up there.

Sign up at https://bctheater.org/act/.