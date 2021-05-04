Boise Contemporary Theater Announces BIPOC Playwrights Festival

Boise Contemporary Theater has announced that the Idaho Women's Charitable Foundation is awarding BCT $30,000, establishing IWCF as founding sponsors of the First Annual BCT BIPOC Playwrights Festival.

"BCT's mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience," says Festival founder and BCT Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick. "What better way to adhere to those ideas than by bringing new stories, penned by artists from all over the country to Boise? BCT is committed to ensuring that all aspects of the human experience are explored on our stages."

IWCF Board President, Christine Avey added, "The goal of the Idaho Women's Charitable Foundation is to foster educated philanthropy through collaboration and pooled resources to positively impact our community. Boise Contemporary Theater is known for it's inclusive and innovative storytelling, and this is one of the reasons our members selected their BIPOC Festival as a grantee this year."

The Festival will take place over two weeks in August 2021. The playwrights, directors, and actors will use the first week to workshop these brand new plays. The workshops will then culminate in staged readings at The Morrison Center during the second week of the festival.

"One of the most exciting aspects of this Festival is our collaboration with the Morrison Center," said Festival Director Lily Yasuda. "Through the incredible generosity of the Morrison Center Endowment Fund, the readings of these brand new works will have a huge reach in the festival's inaugural year. Furthermore, the size of the theater, and the experienced staff at the Morrison Center will help us to ensure the safety and health of patrons as we start to gather again to share in the joy of live theatrical experiences."

BCT's BIPOC Playwrights Festival will take place August 2 - 14, with readings open to the public August 9-14. Details on times and tickets will be available soon. Submissions from BIPOC Playwrights for consideration should be sent to bct@bctheater.org.

Information about Boise Contemporary Theater is available at BCTheater.org.