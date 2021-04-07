Ballet Sun Valley Announces Expanded 2021 Season

Ballet Sun Valley has announced an exciting summer season of dance, with two festivals of in-person, outdoor performances, July 12 & 13 and August 22 & 23 in the Sun Valley Pavilion. Festival programming and ticket information to follow in the coming months.

"We are so looking forward to gathering in-person this summer to experience the connection only live performances can provide." said Ballet Sun Valley Executive Director Kelli Quinlan. "We feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to present dance in the beautiful, open-air Sun Valley Pavilion."

For more information about Ballet Sun Valley and to stay up-to-date on details for Festival 2021, visit: https://balletsunvalley.org/ Programming, seating and ticket sales information will be announced closer to the Festival dates and will follow evolving health and safety guidelines.