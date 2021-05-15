Ballet Idaho Releases Final Digital Work of the 20-21 Season

Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson and Executive Director Laura Mulkey are pleased to announce the release of The Art of Losing on the Ballet Idaho streaming platform on Friday, May 14th.

This world premiere has been choreographed by Lauren Edson, beloved Artistic Director of the Boise-based contemporary dance company LED. Lauren Edson's work has been featured on stages all across the country, including The Kennedy Center, Winspear Opera House, Jacob's Pillow, and The McCallum Theater. LED, was recently recognized by Dance Magazine as one of "25 to Watch" for 2020 - an honor given to break out artists and companies of the year.

The Art of Losing additionally has been directed by Quinn B Wharton, a New York based dance photographer and videographer who not only has been a key photographer of Ballet Idaho, but has also previously choreographed on the Ballet Idaho company. Quinn B Wharton's artistic vision directing the camera brought Lauren Edson's The Art of Losing to life in a fresh way.

The Art of Losing is the largest scale production of Ballet Idaho's 20.21 Digital Season, features the full company of Ballet Idaho dancers, as well as an additional work for the Ballet Idaho Trainees. The company work was filmed in the beautiful Morrison Center for the Performing Arts with the generous support of the Morrison Center Endowment Foundation.

The story follows one individual grappling with the transient nature of life. The protagonist is a craftsman who builds miniature white model homes; he's built so many that they overflow the small white home he himself lives in. There's a comfort to his work, yet he feels pulled to adventure beyond his walls. Tokens to venture beyond appear in miniature form-a lighthouse, sailboat, and bird beckon him to step beyond his door into the wilds of the unknown with renewed purpose.

Ballet Idaho cannot think of a more fitting way to end the 20.21 Digital Season which was a journey into the unknown as in and of itself. They are thrilled to bring you this final work and look forward to returning back to the in-person theater experience that they cannot wait to rediscover with you.

In the meantime, the full content of the digital season is still available for viewing until May 31st, so don't miss your final opportunity to see each of the world premieres that have been crafted the season.

