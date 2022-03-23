Ballet Idaho Presents ANTHOLOGY

Get lost in movement and explore a constellation of smaller works that showcase Ballet Idaho as a whole at Anthology, an intimate series of six dance pieces that will take place on March 24-27 at the Boise State University Special Events Center located at 1800 W University Dr., Boise, ID 83706.

Featuring the choreography of guest artists Yusha-Marie Sorzano, FLOCK, Robyn Mineko Williams, and Danielle Rowe, along with the works of Artistic Director Garrett Anderson and Trainee Program Director Nicole Haskins, this up close and personal experience of dance is features a wide range of emotion and movement.

Highlights include a world premiere of a film choreographed by Robyn Mineko Williams and made in partnership with The Modern Hotel and FrontRunner Films, as well as world premieres by nationally renowned choreographer Yusha-Marie Sorzano and the powerhouse choreographing duo of Alice Klock and Florian Lochner that make up FLOCK.

Summing up the spirit of the entire show, Choreographer and Ballet Idaho Trainee Program Director Nicole Haskins said, "My piece was inspired by the beautiful randomness that is life. I strove to create a space where each dancer could tap into the joy of being together once again and celebrate the community that is all around us."

And what is dance if not a celebration of community and beauty?

Tickets for Anthology are on sale and available online at: https://balletidaho.org/anthology/