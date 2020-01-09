BWW Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Morrison Center

Family, tradition, and community, are three words used to describe the incredible production of Fiddler On The Roof that stopped by the Morrison Center. Fiddler on the Roof follows the story of Tevye, a poor milkman and his family as they work through the traditions of their people. Tevye struggles to decide which is more important, his family or his devotion to God. Despite the things that enter the path, From weddings being destroyed to a daughter leaving home. It seems each event that happens, pulls Tevye further and further from his breaking point. Though he communicates often with the audience and God through one-liners, we see him slowly being torn more and more. He soon learns to try to keep a balance between God, and the changing world can be compared to a fiddler on a roof.

Based on a selection of short stories by Sholem Aleichem the musical became an instant hit in 1964, the original production went on for 3,242 performances. Since then it has become the most revived musical. With a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick this show has made an impact on musical theatre and how storytelling is done

While other Golden Age musicals from this period stay remarkable and true to our hearts (IE: Carousel, South Pacific and West Side Story). Fiddler on the Roof is in a class by itself, this show being beloved by many over courses of generations. Young and old people find themselves in this fun and bright set of characters. The show keeps us wondering and brings up the question "What would you do for love?"

With directing done by Barlett Sher and choreography done by Hofesh Shechter this is a production that even though some modern adjustments were made, classic musical fans will still enjoy this show as much as the original. Michael Yeargin's set beautifully captures the time and place where the stories were told. Catherine Zuber's gorgeous costumes stayed true to the time, every single stitch, sew and piece of cloth in the show played a massive part in how the story was told. Donald Holder's light design is simple but adds an elegant touch to the entire show. Whenever we got to see inside Tevye's mind with a monologue the lighting would switch to a more vibrant shade. Something that really played a part in the storytelling.

The cast was absolutely incredible, in the lead role of Tevye was Danny Arnold who shone so brightly on the stage, he had the ability to make you go from laughing one moment, to crying the next. His voice was truly incredible, it drifted in full ensemble members while being just as strong in solos and duets. As Golde his devoted wife we had Maite Uzal who simply put had me on the edge of my seat with her beautiful acting. Her voice stood out throughout the rest of the cast, the character of Golde is stern but loyal. Two words I can definitely see in her portrayal. As Yente we had Carol Beaugard. With her performance the comedic timing was excellent, she landed each line perfectly. She made Tzeitel the eldest daughter was portrayed on stage by Kelly Gabrielle Murphy, simply put she was perfection. In every single sense of the word. As Hodel, we had Ruthy Froch, the minute she stepped onto the stage she stood out and had the audience mesmerized. From Matchmaker (A song sung by three of Tevye's daughters) to Far From the Home I Love, her strong voice floated throughout the entire theatre and made you want more when her time on the stage was over. As Chava, an excellent production was given by Noa Luz Barenblat, she was absolutely stellar. We got to see a wide range of emotions given by her. From the joy, she has when with family, to the heartbreak seen when ultimately her papa disowns her. We see a world of emotions in a short period. One remarkable note about these characters is the love interests played by Nick Siccone as Motel, Nick Casaula as Perchik, and Jack O'Brien as Fyedka are multi-dimensional characters. Murphy's Tzeitel with Siccone's Motel, Froch's Hodel with Casaula's Perchik and Barenblat's Chava with O'Brien's Fyedka were all absolute perfection paired up. Each one was a key element to why the daughters made their decisions. By themselves, they continued to be a strong presence on the stage. Showing amazing vocals and captivating acting.

What makes this show so relatable though even with audiences in 2020? Like the Jews forced to leave Anatevka, we have similar scenarios. From LGBT youth being kicked out of their homes, to people leaving due to things out of their control. According to one patron, she stated: "Fiddler reminds me that even though some things have changed, the world has things that won't."

Fiddler on the Roof stopped by the Morrison Center on January 3-5th.





