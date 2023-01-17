Aspire Presents ALL SHOOK UP Next Month

It's 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes. Featuring Elvis classics "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel" to name a few.

Aspire's second show of their sixth season, All Shook Up is fun for rock 'n' roll rebels of all ages!

Dates and times are as follows:

Feb 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 @ 7:30

Feb 11, 18, 19 @ 2:00

Where:

Kroc Center Theater

Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center

1765 W Golf Course Road

Coeur d'Alene ID 83815

Tickets: $15-28

Discounted group rates are also available.

Buy online at aspirecda.com or (208) 696-4228