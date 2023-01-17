Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aspire Presents ALL SHOOK UP Next Month

Performances run February 10-19.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Aspire Presents ALL SHOOK UP Next Month

It's 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes. Featuring Elvis classics "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Don't Be Cruel" to name a few.

Aspire's second show of their sixth season, All Shook Up is fun for rock 'n' roll rebels of all ages!

Dates and times are as follows:
Feb 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 @ 7:30
Feb 11, 18, 19 @ 2:00

Where:

Kroc Center Theater
Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center
1765 W Golf Course Road
Coeur d'Alene ID 83815

Tickets: $15-28
Discounted group rates are also available.
Buy online at aspirecda.com or (208) 696-4228



Boise Contemporary Theater to Present SWEAT Beginning This Month Photo
Boise Contemporary Theater to Present SWEAT Beginning This Month
Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) will present their first show of the new year, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, in two weeks, with previews on January 25 and 26 at 7 pm and 27 at 8 pm.
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March Photo
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March
Tiny Beautiful Things comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March. The production is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Nia Vardalos.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Year Photo
THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Year
The Christians by Lucas Hnath comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April. Performances run April 19 - May 6, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Boise Contemporary Theater to Present SWEAT Beginning This MonthBoise Contemporary Theater to Present SWEAT Beginning This Month
January 14, 2023

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) will present their first show of the new year, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, in two weeks, with previews on January 25 and 26 at 7 pm and 27 at 8 pm.
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in MarchTINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March
January 12, 2023

Tiny Beautiful Things comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March. The production is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Nia Vardalos.
THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This YearTHE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Year
January 3, 2023

The Christians by Lucas Hnath comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April. Performances run April 19 - May 6, 2023.
SWEAT Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre Next MonthSWEAT Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre Next Month
December 28, 2022

Sweat by Lynn Nottage comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre next month! Performances run January 25 - February 11, 2023.
ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in February 2023ALL SHOOK UP Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in February 2023
December 12, 2022

All Shook Up comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023. Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, performances run February 10-19, 2023.
share