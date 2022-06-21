ALL IS CALM Comes to Boise This Holiday Season
Performances are set to run November 30 - December 18, 2022.
All is Calm comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre this holiday season. The production is by Peter Rothstein, with Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach. Performances are set to run November 30 - December 18, 2022.
The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing "Stille Nacht." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. All Is Calm had a highly successful Off-Broadway run in 2018, for which it won a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.
Show Times
Wednesday & Thursday - 7:00pm
Friday & Saturday - 8:00pm
Matinee - 2:00pm
Special Performance Dates
Preview Nights:
Nov 30 - Dec 2
Opening Night:
Dec 3
Closing Night:
Dec 18
Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes with NO intermission
Learn more at https://bctheater.org/all-is-calm-2/