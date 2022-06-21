Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALL IS CALM Comes to Boise This Holiday Season

Performances are set to run November 30 - December 18, 2022.

Jun. 21, 2022  
ALL IS CALM Comes to Boise This Holiday Season

All is Calm comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre this holiday season. The production is by Peter Rothstein, with Vocal Arrangements by Erick Lichte & Timothy C. Takach. Performances are set to run November 30 - December 18, 2022.

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing "Stille Nacht." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. All Is Calm had a highly successful Off-Broadway run in 2018, for which it won a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

Show Times

Wednesday & Thursday - 7:00pm
Friday & Saturday - 8:00pm
Matinee - 2:00pm

Special Performance Dates

Preview Nights:
Nov 30 - Dec 2

Opening Night:
Dec 3

Closing Night:
Dec 18

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes with NO intermission

Learn more at https://bctheater.org/all-is-calm-2/



