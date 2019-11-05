A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Come to Stage Coach Theatre

No matter how many times you've experienced A Christmas Carol, this version is not one to miss.

If you think you've seen Charles Dickens' immortal A Christmas Carol, and just wait until you see Patrick Barlow's new adaptation...True to its source (a ghost story, after all), it has its frightening moments as well as the immortal tale of redemption. All beautifully done. And then there are the unique touches that set this adaptation apart from Dickens' original: the occasional hilarious contemporary dialogue, fourth wall disintegration, and a dash of puppetry.

A Christmas Carol. A dramatic comedy.

Written by Patrick Barlow.

Directed by Curtis Ransom.

Runs four weeks: Nov. 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, - Dec. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 2019.

Rated: Family friendly for teens and above.

Ticket Prices: $15.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Doors open one hour prior to play starting.

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of our bar vendor, The Capitol Bar.



Tickets: http://stagecoachtheatre.com/plays-tickets/ or call 208-342-2000.



Showtimes: 7:30 pm Thurs., 8:00 pm Fri. & Sat., 2:00 pm Sun. Matinee



Website: www.stagecoachtheatre.com.





