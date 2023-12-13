Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Theatre Tuscaloosa to Present RAGTIME This Winter

The production will run for two performances only January 27.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Theatre Tuscaloosa to Present RAGTIME This Winter

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present Ragtime, January 27, 2024 for two-performances only at The Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa (600 Greensboro Ave).

Ragtime is set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, where three distinctly American tales are woven together - a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring, young Harlem musician. They are united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair and what it means to live in America.

"This concert-style production is going to be such a fantastic show!" Director Tina Turley said. "Reuniting with my original cast is going to be such a blast, and I'm looking forward to integrating our new talent as we start rehearsals."

Turley, Theatre Tuscaloosa's Executive Producer who originally directed Ragtime with Theatre Tuscaloosa in 2017, will direct this concert-style reunion production. She is joined by a production team including: Leslie Poss, musical director; Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Therrin Eber, lighting designer; and Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup artist. Scenic design will be based on the original 2017 production design by Wheeler Kincaid.

Returning to Ragtime from the original cast are DC Britford, DaVontay Brown, Margaret Carr, Royce Garrison, Brent Jones, Josh Kauffman, Crystal Lassiter, Bradley Logan, NorQuina Rieves, Helen Smith, Andrew Smith, Landon Turner, Ivan Taylor, Meredith Vaughn, Lisa Waldrop, John Walker, Pamela Welbourne, Willie Williams, Kathy Wilson. They are joined by new cast members Kazarious Brown, Dianna Brown Shaw, Jordan Hall, Avery May, Cassidy May, DeAnthony Mays, Danielle Molina, Olivia Molina, Carmen Murray, Kim Palm, Nicholas Pappas, Charles Prosser, Vincent Shakir, Cooper Shattuck, Amanda Smedberg, Sara Dudley Thompson.

"This fabulous show will only be back for two performances," Managing Director Adam Miller said. "That means seating is extremely limited for this very popular production, so we're strongly encouraging folks to get their tickets early!"

Performance times are January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Ragtime will be presented at The Bama Theatre.

Tickets for Ragtime are on sale now. Prices are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, members of the military, and SSCC Employees, $16 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $8 for SSCC students. An additional $2 per ticket facility fee will also apply to support The Bama Theatre. This musical is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2023-24 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Cartography Consulting, Afflink, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, WVUA23, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. Ragtime is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz US International, Inc. and signature sponsors April & Ralph Lane, and Lauren Wilson & Andy Fitch. The 2023-24 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio.

Tickets and more information are available atClick Here or 205.391.2277.


Recommended For You