Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents GREASE

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present its summer musical, Grease, July 12-21 in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

In this popular musical by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs, Rydell High's senior class of 1959 head "greaser" Danny Zuko (played by Nolan McKinney) and new "good girl" Sandy (played by 2018 Miss Alabama Callie Walker), unexpectedly meet again after a summer of magical "Summer Nights." When Sandy transfers to Danny's school, Danny and Sandy are taken through several trials that test their love for one another. Despite disapproval from their friends, Danny and Sandy's love blossoms and both will do whatever it takes to be together. Audiences will experience the excitement of young love and friendship that wondrously go "... together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong!"

Walker said, "Grease is such an iconic film and stage production, just being given the opportunity to be a part of it is an honor!" McKinney said, "I think the most exciting part about performing in Grease will be the dancing. Our choreography is incredible. The dance numbers really help make the whole show a blast for both the cast and the audience."

Grease is being directed by Stephen Tyler Davis, who is the playwright of Bad Kiss, Huckleberry Haywood, and Monkey Boogers. Davis has worked as a writer, performer, director, and designer for the New York Musical Theatre Festival, toured two seasons with TheatreWorks USA, and has earned his MFA in theatre from Sarah Lawrence College in New York.

"It's so exciting to return to Tuscaloosa to direct Grease," said Davis, who earned his bachelor's degree at The University of Alabama. "I'm especially glad that we've been able to include the songs from the film!"

"Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Sandy," and "Grease" were originally written for the film adaptation, and Theatre Tuscaloosa has made it a point to acquire the rights for all three.

"We want our audience to be involved and sing along to all these fun tunes," said Executive Producer Tina Turley, "... and we've assembled the perfect team to achieve just that!"

The production team includes Leslie Poss, musical director; Lindsay Troha, choreographer; Wheeler Kincaid, scenic designer; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Erin Hisey, lighting designer; and Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager.

Nolan and Walker are joined by cast members Cole Cabiness, Aislinn Cain, Margaret Carr, Jospeh Cox, Colton Crowe, Jordan Hall , Emily Keller, Jailan Kelly, Chandler Kittrell, Ty Jeremiah Kittrell, Olivia LeComte, Zion Victoria Lewis, McKay Medders, Marie Nearing, William Cody Seals, Teaira Smith, Storm Steinke, Ivan Taylor, Audrey Ragan Thompson, Meredith Vaughn, Hannah Villines, John Walker, Jake Whipple, and Kathy Wilson.

Grease is produced in cooperation with Shelton State Community College and is also sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, WVUA23, AFFLINK, BFGoodrich, and Synovus. Additional support is provided by grants from the Alabama State Council of the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and the Community Foundation of West Alabama.

Performance dates and times for Grease are as follows: Friday & Saturday, July 12 & 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday July 14 & 17 at 2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, July 18 & 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, July 20 & 21 at 2 p.m. A pay-what-you-can final dress rehearsal will be presented on Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m., proceeds of which will benefit the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and members of the military, and $16 for students and children. Special rates are available in advance for groups of 10 or more. This musical is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205-391-2277.





