THE IMAGINARY INVALID comes to Marian Gallaway Theatre beginning this week. Performances run October 12-14 & October 20-21 & 23, 2022. The production is directed by Kelley Schoger.

Argan is a hypochondriac whose medical bills are the largest expense in his pocketbook. To save money, he decides to marry his oldest daughter, Angelique, to an up-and-coming doctor, Thomas. What better way to get free check-ups? Angelique refuses the marriage because she loves another. This forces Argan to give her an ultimatum: marry Thomas or join a convent. In a story filled with mistaken identities, tumultuous relationships, and one clever s