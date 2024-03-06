THE ADDAMS FAMILY & More Set for Theatre Tuscaloosa 24-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2024-25 season, themed "Making Theatre Magic," will feature three plays, two musicals, and a SecondStage production.

The mainstage season opens with The Addams Family Oct. 4 - 13 in the Bean-Brown Theatre. In this musical adaptation of the hit television series The Addams Family, Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, invites her boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, and his family to pay a call on the Addams for a "normal night." Wednesday has a secret; she and Lucas are engaged. Wednesday tells her father, Gomez, about the engagement, but she asks that he hide this secret from his lovely wife, Morticia, and the rest of the family. With book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, this production is appropriate for all ages.

This holiday season, Theatre Tuscaloosa resurrects A Christmas Carol Dec. 13 - 22 in the Bean-Brown Theatre. Charles Dickens' tale of the mean, miserable miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, and his Christmas Eve hauntings, returns with a fresh, new production. Adapted for the stage by Romulus Linney, A Christmas Carol is appropriate for all ages.

Theatre Tuscaloosa brings The Play That Goes Wrong to stage Feb. 14 - 23, 2025, in the Bean-Brown Theatre. This smash hit farce tells the story of Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle to make it through to their final curtain call, with comedic consequences. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon. Written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, this production is appropriate for all ages.

In April, audiences are invited to Shelton State's Crimes of the Heart, featuring Shelton State students April 23 - 27, 2025, in the Bean-Brown Theatre. Patrons may recognize that the academy-award- nominated 1987 film of the same name featured Diane Keaton, Jessica Lange, and Sissy Spacek. In Hazlehurst, Mississippi, three sisters gather to await news of their grandfather's impending death. Lenny, the eldest, is unmarried at thirty and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazlehurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her husband in the stomach. Their troubles are hilariously highlighted by their cousin, Chick, and the awkward young lawyer who tries to keep Babe out of jail. Written by Beth Henley, this production is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

The mainstage season concludes with Anastasia July 18 - 27, 2025, in the Bean-Brown Theatre. Based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, Anastasia premiered on Broadway in 2016. From the same writing team behind Ragtime, this musical takes its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire and the end of the Romanov dynasty, to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Anya, a brave young woman with amnesia, sets out to solve the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an adventure to discover whether she might truly be the Grand Duchess Anastasia. With book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephan Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, this production is appropriate for all ages.

SecondStage will present Master Class April 9 - 13, 2025, in the Alabama Power Recital Hall at Shelton State during spring 2025. The show follows opera diva Maria Callas as she leads a one-of-a-kind masterclass at an elite opera training program. Based on a series of real-life classes that Callas delivered at Julliard, this Tony-winning play gives a peek into the complicated, driven, insatiable life of one of the 20th century's greatest divas. Written by Terrence McNally, this production is appropriate for ages 13 and up.

The 2024-25 season is produced in cooperation with Shelton State Community College (SSCC) and will be presented in the Sandra Hall Ray Fine Arts Center on the Martin Campus of SSCC (9500 Old Greensboro Road).

Season subscription renewals will be available starting on May 1, and new season ticket orders will be processed after July 1.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2024-25 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by BankFirst, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. Corporate sponsorships are available now for the full season and individual productions.

More information is available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

