TEN BLOCKS ON THE CAMINO REAL Premieres at the Allen Bales Theatre Next Week

The premiere night of "Ten Blocks on the Camino Real" comes to the Allen Bales Theatre on February 15 at 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

Kilroy visits a mysterious dead-end town inhabited by a cast of reprehensible misfits whose company is deserving of one another. Among this eccentric group is Don Quixote, Hugo's Esmerelda, Casanova himself, and the great English poet, Lord Byron.

With virtually no redeeming qualities surrounding these eccentric characters, this play by Tennessee Williams, one of America's most prolific playwrights, personifies his greatest fears while giving audiences an intimate look into his deeply troubled mind.

