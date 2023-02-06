Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TEN BLOCKS ON THE CAMINO REAL Premieres at the Allen Bales Theatre Next Week

The performance is on February 15 at 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

Feb. 06, 2023  
The premiere night of "Ten Blocks on the Camino Real" comes to the Allen Bales Theatre on February 15 at 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

Kilroy visits a mysterious dead-end town inhabited by a cast of reprehensible misfits whose company is deserving of one another. Among this eccentric group is Don Quixote, Hugo's Esmerelda, Casanova himself, and the great English poet, Lord Byron.

With virtually no redeeming qualities surrounding these eccentric characters, this play by Tennessee Williams, one of America's most prolific playwrights, personifies his greatest fears while giving audiences an intimate look into his deeply troubled mind.

Learn more here.




MURDER BALLAD Comes to the Allen Bales Theatre Next Week Photo
MURDER BALLAD Comes to the Allen Bales Theatre Next Week
MURDER BALLAD comes to the Allen Bales Theatre this month. Performances run January 30- February 5, 2023. The production is directed by Ashley White.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival to Present JUBILEE, An A Cappella Celebration of the Fisk Jub Photo
Alabama Shakespeare Festival to Present JUBILEE, An A Cappella Celebration of the Fisk Jubilee Singers
Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present Jubilee written by Tazewell Thompson with composer and lyricist Dianne Adams McDowell, Jan. 5 - 29 on the Festival Stage.
Lottery Announced For HAMILTON at BJCC Concert Hall Photo
Lottery Announced For HAMILTON at BJCC Concert Hall
A digital lottery has been announced for HAMILTON in Birmingham at the BJCC Concert Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, January 13 and will close at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 19 for tickets to performances January 24–29. 

