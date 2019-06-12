Ronald Rand Returns As Captain Keller In THE TUSCUMBIA I KNOW In The Helen Keller Festival

International Goodwill Cultural Ambassador Ronald Rand will star as Captain A.H. Keller, the father of Helen Keller in his solo presentation, "THE TUSCUMBIA I KNOW: A TALK BY CAPTAIN KELLER" for the 3rd year in The Helen Keller Festival at the Helen Keller Library on June 27th, 4pm in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

Mayor Kerry Underwood of Tuscumbia and Mayor Steve Holt of Florence will be attendance.

During the play, Rand in a tour-de-force performance brings to life Captain A.H. Keller, U.S. Marshall, Editor of "North Alabamian" Newspaper, and the father of Helen Keller, sharing Keller's personal insights in 1888 about Tuscumbia and the surrounding Shoals area, his experiences serving during The Civil War, his family, and of course, raising his daughter, Helen.

The event is presented by The Civitan Club of Tuscumbia and the Helen Keller Public Library.

Rand portrayed Captain Keller in a production of "The Miracle Worker" by William Gibson in Vermont at the Greensboro Arts Alliance Summer Stock Theatre opposite Broadway star, Marla Schaffel.

In August, Rand been invited to represent the United States at Sri Lanka's Colombo International Theatre Festival in his solo play, "LET IT BE ART!" as Harold Clurman, the "elder Statesman of the American Theatre," and in November at the Kenya International Theatre Festival in Nairobi.

Rand's "LET IT BE ART!" has received standing ovations in 23 countries, two critically acclaimed Off-Broadway productions, across 20 U.S. states, and most recently at the University of North Alabama and the World Theater Olympics in India.





