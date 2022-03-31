Red Mountain Theatre to Present ONCE

Tickets are now on sale for a unique performance at Birmingham's Red Mountain Theatre; the musical, Once. RMT's second mainstage production of the year is the winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the winner of the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Theatre Album.

Not only will the Once cast feature incredibly talented actors, but each of the main characters also plays their own instrument. "Having the actors also be the musicians gave us new challenges in casting. We weren't only looking for who would fit the role, which is difficult enough. But they also had to be an accomplished musician," said RMT's Singh Associate Artistic Director and Once Director Roy Lightner. RMT found that while Birmingham provides a strong contingency of talented actors, they still had to do a national search to cast some parts of the production.

Based on the Academy Award-winning movie of the same name, Once is the story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant who are brought together by their love of music. Their friendship and musical passion grows when she convinces him to use a song to get back an old flame, but gets complicated when Girl reveals she is trying to reconcile with her husband. Once is a romantic musical journey that only comes along once in a generation.

