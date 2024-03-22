Red Mountain Theatre and UAB Department of Theatre Team Up To Present SISTER ACT the Musical In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the upcoming co-production of the wry, religious romp Sister Act, Red Mountain Theatre and the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Department of Theatre are like two hands joined in prayer.

Over half of the cast and crew members for the musical consist of current students not only earning class credit, but in many cases making their professional debuts at RMT. Once current faculty and alumni of UAB's prestigious theatre program are counted in the roster, Blazers of all levels represent two-thirds of the team uniting to present the beloved show.

Sister Act is based on the popular 1992 comedy film. After witnessing a murder, disco diva Deloris Van Cartier must hide in a local convent disguised as a nun. Joining the production as Deloris is the dynamic Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, who recently finished an international tour run in the role. Ortiz is up against the stodgy Mother Superior and Monsignor O'Hara, played by Valerie Accetta and Dennis McLernon respectively, both UAB theatre professors. Stepping into the role of Officer Eddie Souther is UAB student Jalen Kirkman, who recently won Best Male Vocalist in the 2024 NextGen National Competition.

The show's director Roy Lightner is well aware of this kind of crossover energy. He serves as RMT's Singh Artistic Director as well as teaching as an Associate Professor at UAB. "It's an awesome, artistic skill-building collaboration between the two," Lightner says. "Pooling our creative resources means the talent level in Birmingham, and the talent we attract, just keeps going up and up."

The partnership marks a return to RMT's roots in Birmingham. Its original incarnation, Summerfest, was started in partnership with UAB in 1979, by UAB Professor James Hatcher, Mayor David Vann, and Emmett Weaver (Birmingham News). The project was intended to provide both employment and entertainment for members of the UAB and Birmingham communities over summer break. With Hatcher's death in 1993, the theatre lost official UAB backing for many years. Though unofficial relationships and cross-pollination have never ceased, Sister Act marks the beginning of a new era for both groups. "This is a collaboration we intend to sustain into a long and bright future," says RMT's Executive Director, Keith Cromwell.

TICKETS

Sister Act is sponsored by Bruno Rumore Foundation, Will Donaldson & Steve Holmes, The Palmer on Parkside, and The Drummond Family. Performances run April 5-21. Show times are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Sign Language Interpretation and Audio Descriptions will be available at the Saturday, April 13 performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at redmountaintheatre.org. Tickets start at $49. The show is recommended for ages 13+. For more information on the show, click here.

ABOUT RED MOUNTAIN THEATRE

Red Mountain Theatre is an organization that inspires audiences through powerful theatre experiences led by professionals who deliver engaging performances produced and presented with artistic integrity. In addition to theatre productions, RMT offers educational programs that build positive life skills for young people and provide growth opportunities for theatre professionals. The Birmingham-based nonprofit organization has been inspiring audiences, changing lives and creating conversations through theatre experiences since 1979.

ABOUT THE UAB DEPARTMENT OF THEATRE

The UAB Department of Theatre has won the highest honors awarded to university theaters, including best in region from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. Faculty members in the department continue to work professionally in addition to teaching. The department is part of the UAB College of Arts and Sciences, home to academic disciplines that include the arts, humanities and sciences. The Department is fully accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre.

