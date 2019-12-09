Red Mountain Theatre Company Delivers A Great American Folk Drama: The Gershwin's PORGY AND BESS

Red Mountain Theatre Company is mounting an unforgettable production of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess at the RMTC Cabaret Theatre, February 7-23.

Known worldwide as a masterpiece and "An American Folk Opera," Porgy and Bess was George Gershwin's final work for the musical stage. Based on DuBose and Dorothy Heyward's play Porgy, Porgy and Bess combines elements of jazz, classical, and American folk music. Musical numbers include "Summertime," "A Woman Is a Sometime Thing," "My Man's Gone Now," "I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'," "It Ain't Necessarily So," "Bess, You Is My Woman Now," and "I'm On My Way."

When RMTC Executive Director Keith Cromwell witnessed the 2012 revival on Broadway, he knew RMTC had to do this show. "This show is a classic and has stood the test of time since its original production in 1935," said Cromwell.

More than beautiful music by George and Ira Gershwin, it's a story that has tremendous profoundness and relevance. "The show grapples with issues that are timeless," noted Cromwell. "It tackles addiction, corrupt law enforcement, love, acceptance, tolerance, and hope. It is a reflection of themes we still struggle with today."

RMTC is dedicated to diversity on stage that reflects our community, but also create an opportunity for audiences to engage on relevant problems and search for collective answers. Porgy and Bess is a prime example of that dedication and Cromwell reinforced, "Porgy and Bess uniquely touches us deeply in this kind of environment. I hope our audience leaves inspired to have conversations that may not have otherwise with a stronger depth of empathy and an enlightened sense of acceptance."

Ticket prices start at $19. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit RedMountainTheatre.org or call the Box Office at 324-2424.

Red Mountain Theatre Company is an organization that inspires audiences through powerful theatre experiences led by professionals who deliver engaging performances produced and presented with artistic integrity.

In addition to our theatre productions, we offer educational programs that build positive life skills for young people and provide growth opportunities for theatre professionals. Our Birmingham- based nonprofit organization has been inspiring audiences, changing lives and creating conversations through theatre experiences since 1979.

RMTC has begun construction of a $25 million arts campus in Parkside across from Regions Field and one block from Railroad Park.





