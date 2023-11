Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; STEEL MAGNOLIAS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cheslee Duke - ACP CABARET - Actors Community Playhouse 25%

Brandi McClaran - CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA - Leeds Arts Council 14%

Stephonn Ammons - ACP CABARET - Actors Community Playhouse 10%

Amy Johnson - JRB IN CONCERT - Red Mountain Theatre 9%

Kelli Dodd - KELLI SINGS DOLLY - various 9%

Sterling Jenkins - ACP CABARET - Actors Community Playhouse 9%

Abijah Cunningham - SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 6%

Emily Herring - CAT CABARET - Central Alabama theatre 5%

Sharron Collins - SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 5%

Savannah Hudson - GIN AND TALENT - Gin and Talent 4%

Gene Austyn Lucas - ACP CABARET - Actors Community Playhouse 3%

Allie Nichols - GIN AND TALENT - Gin and Talent 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Isbell - FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 11%

Cheryl Sington - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden 11%

Grace Kelly - FREAKY FRIDAY - Community Arts council of Blount county m 11%

Kayleigh Smith - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 10%

Harper Soileau - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 8%

Griffin Simmons - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - (The Former) Aggie Theatre-Albertville 7%

Annslyn Pilkington - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Actors Community Playhouse 5%

Lindsay Sockler Troha - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 5%

James Keith Posey - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

Catherine Clyde - BONNIE & CLYDE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 3%

Cole Cabiness - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The actors charitable theatre 3%

Michelle Bain - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Community Playhouse 3%

Carl Dean - RENT - University of Montevallo 3%

Tim Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 3%

Lindsay Sockler Troha - URINETOWN - Samford University 2%

Paula Brown - SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 2%

Zach Skaggs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 2%

Carl Dean - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Virginia Samford Theatre 2%

Will Harrell - PUNK ROCK GIRL - University of Montevallo 1%

Roy Lightner - BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Miah Thompson - SHE LOVES ME - Leeds Arts Council 1%

Roy Lightner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Stacy Alley - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Jacob Rowe - INTO THE WOODS - The PACT Theatre Company 0%

Sarah Kathryn Bonds - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF - Theatre Tuscaloosa 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joy Tilley Perryman - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden 11%

Chasity Totherow - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 10%

Emily Blossom - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 9%

Kelleybrooke Brown - TUCK EVERLASTING - (The Former) Aggie Theatre-Albertville 7%

Jenifer Hollett - FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 7%

Sharon Morgan - INTO THE WOODS - UAB Theatre 6%

Molly Page - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre of Gadsden 6%

Aletha Taylor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 5%

Anna Sularin and Mallory Hubbard - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Samford University 4%

Jeanette Waterman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

Joy Tilley Perryman - SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden 4%

Annslyn Pilkington - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Actors Community Playhouse 3%

Brandi McClaran - SHE LOVES ME - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Zach Skaggs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 3%

Becky Freeman - SWEENEY TODD - The Actors charitable theatre 3%

Kendra Weeks - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Paige Turner - SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 2%

Emily Gill - RENT - University of Montevallo 2%

Tim Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

Emily Gill - TARTUFFE - University of Montevallo 1%

Kendra Weeks - DREAMGIRLS - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Kendra Weeks - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Kendra Weeks - BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Marc Raby - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

Lynne Long - FAIRYTALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACTA Trussville 1%



Best Dance Production

FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 29%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 20%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 18%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Red Mountain Theatre 8%

BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 7%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 6%

MASTERPIECES - Samford University 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mike Beecham - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden 10%

Kayleigh Smith - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 10%

Olivia Soileau - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 8%

John Cardy - FREAKY FRIDAY - Community Arts council of Blount county m 8%

James Keith Posey - JEKYLL & HYDE - Pike Road Theatre Company 7%

Kelleybrooke Brown - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - (The Former) Aggie Theatre-Albertville 7%

James Keith Posey - FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 7%

Mike Beechum - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden 5%

Sydney Clyde - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 4%

Stephen Tyler Davis - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

Teri Clyde - BONNIE & CLYDE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 3%

Chelsea Reynolds - URINETOWN - Samford University 3%

Annslyn Pilkington - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Actors Community Playhouse 3%

Paige Cain - SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 2%

James Keith Posey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

Joey Lay - SWEENEY TODD - The actors charitable theatre 2%

Annslyn Pilkington - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Community Playhouse 2%

David Callaghan - RENT - University of Montevallo 2%

James Keith Posey - GYPSY - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

Michael Walker - PUNK ROCK GIRL - University of Montevallo 2%

Brandi McClaran - SHE LOVES ME - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Laura Byland - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - Samford University 1%

Vasthy Mompoint - DREAMGIRLS - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Roy Lightner - BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Ernie Turley - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kelleybrooke Brown - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 18%

Mike Beecham - SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden 11%

Zach Skaggs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 9%

Anne Sharp - WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden 7%

Mike Gordon - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 6%

Tim Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 5%

Curtis Frost - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - ACTA Trussville 4%

Mark Castle - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Samford University 4%

Abigail Dillar - DEFYING GRAVITY - University of North Alabama 4%

Annslyn Pilkington - MISERY - Actors Community Playhouse 4%

Mike Beecham - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre of Gadsden 4%

Marcus Lane - TARTUFFE - University of Montevallo 3%

Jeff Wilson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The actors charitable theatre 3%

Tina Turley - LAUNCH DAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Joy Tilley Perryman - ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS MY TWO FRONT TEETH - Theatre of Gadsden 2%

Marc Raby - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Dianna Brown Shaw - THE HALLELUIAH GIRLS - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Bart Pitchford - UGLY LIES THE BONE - University of Montevallo 2%

Micheal Thomas Walker - BEST OF ENEMIES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Don Sandley - THE BIRDS - Samford University 1%

Paige Turner - THE PRINCE AND THE PAUPER - ACTA Trussville 1%

Bailey Dumlao - SANCTUARY CITY - UAB Theatre 1%

Marc Raby - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

Joey Lunsford/Lynne Long - FAIRYTALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACTA Trussville 1%

Carson Reed - ELEMENO PEA - University of Montevallo 1%



Best Ensemble

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - (The Former) Aggie Theatre-Albertville 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 9%

SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden 9%

FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 8%

GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 6%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 5%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

URINETOWN - Samford University 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pike Road Theatre Company 3%

UNCLE VANYA - Theatre AUM 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Community Playhouse 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

RENT - University of Montevallo 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 2%

THE FOLKLORE PROJECT - University of North Alabama 2%

ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - Samford University 2%

PUNK ROCK GIRL - University of Montevallo 1%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Acta trussville 1%

TARTUFFE - University of Montevallo 1%

BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Red Mountain Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Wolf - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 15%

Jonathan Edwards - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - (The Former) Aggie Theatre - Albertville 11%

Rebecca Denno - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 8%

Scott Littleton - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Actors Community Playhouse 7%

Zach Skaggs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 6%

Juniper Self - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 6%

Josh Little - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 5%

Joey Lay - SWEENEY TODD - The actors charitable theatre 4%

Sarah Robbins - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Samford University 4%

Audrey Robinson - CRYPTID CONSPIRACY - University of Montevallo 4%

Therrin Eber - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 3%

Josh Little - SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 3%

Tollie Boone - URINETOWN - Samford University 3%

Sandy Cotton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

Brandi McClaran - SHE LOVES ME - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Keith A. Truax - BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

David Page - PUNK ROCK GIRL - University of Montevallo 2%

Therrin Eber - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Marc Raby - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Joe Doran - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

David Page - RENT - University of Montevallo 1%

David Page - NOISES OFF - UAB Theatre 1%

Lyndell Mcdonald - LAUNCH DAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Joe Doran - DREAMGIRLS - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Lyndell Mcdonald - BEST OF ENEMIES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Elijah Kelly - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Art Alive Children’s Theatre 15%

Angie Campell - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden 13%

Greg and Denise LaFollette - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden 12%

Stacy Morris - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 10%

Carrie Self - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Leeds Arts Council 10%

Don Blakeney - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - (The Former) Aggie Theatre - Albertville 5%

Quincy Hall - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 5%

Ben Cook - SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 4%

Miriam Richey - TUCK EVERLASTING - (The Former) Aggie Theatre - Albertville 3%

Katie Holmes - BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Katie Lay - SWEENEY TODD - The actors charitable theatre 3%

Jennifer Hartsell - PUNK ROCK GIRL - University of Montevallo 2%

Carolyn Violi - INTO THE WOODS - UAB Theatre 2%

Jennifer Hartsell - RENT - University of Montevallo 2%

Jennifer Hartsell - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Actors Community Playhouse 2%

Anthony Smith - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Katie Holmes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Ernie Turley - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Anthony Smith - DREAMGIRLS - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Jennifer Hartsell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Community Playhouse 1%

Brandi McClaran - CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA - Leeds Arts Council 1%

Dee Hill - SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%



Best Musical

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 9%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Art Alive Children’s Theatre 8%

FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 6%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - (The Former) Aggie Theatre - Albertville 5%

GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden 5%

URINETOWN - Samford University 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 3%

SWEENEY TODD - The actors charitable theatre 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 2%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Actors Community Playhouse 2%

RENT - University of Montevallo 2%

PUNK ROCK GIRL - University of Montevallo 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Community Playhouse 2%

INTO THE WOODS - UAB Theatre 2%

GYPSY - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Virginia Samford Theatre 1%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Community Arts council of Blount county m 1%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Cloverdale Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden 40%

CRYPTID CONSPIRACY - University of Montevallo 15%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - ACTA Trussville 14%

LAUNCH DAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa 13%

SAM'S ROOM - Red Mountain Theatre 12%

LATE SHIFT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Courtney Linam - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden 11%

Christina Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 9%

Griffin Simmons - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - (The Former) Aggie Theatre - Albertville 7%

Travis Clark - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pike Road Theatre Company 6%

Meagen Cardy - FREAKY FRIDAY - Community Arts council of Blount county m 6%

Brandtley McDonald - JEKYLL & HYDE - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

Courtney Linam - GODSPELL - Theatre of Gadsden 4%

Elijah Kelly - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Art Alive Children’s Theatre 4%

Jacob West - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Andres De Torres - FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 3%

Cheslee Duke - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Actors Community Playhouse 2%

David Kimbrough - BONNIE & CLYDE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

Macy Robinson - PUNK ROCK GIRL - University of Montevallo 2%

Matthew McGough - SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Theater Trussville, AL. 2%

Sydney Clyde - BONNIE & CLYDE - Community Arts council of Blount county 2%

Shannon Dionne - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Emily Weaver - URINETOWN - Samford University 2%

Christina Starkey - FREAKY FRIDAY - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

Curtis Frost - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Kristen VanderWal - FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 1%

Heather Duncan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 1%

Onya Pickle - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Community Playhouse 1%

Danielle Molina - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Nick Pappas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The actors charitable theatre 1%

Troy Serena - A NEW BRAIN - UAB Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

AvaRose Brown - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 15%

Billy Jenkins - SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden 13%

Greta Lambert - THE TEMPEST - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 8%

Molly Page - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre of Gadsden 6%

Connor Hart - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - ACTA Trussville 4%

Kazarious 'Biscuit' Brown - LAUNCH DAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

Kirstin Erickson - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Samford University 4%

Curtis Frost - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 3%

Melissa Crow - WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden 3%

Chase Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 3%

Peter Bradberry - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 2%

Zach Skaggs - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - ACTA Trussville 2%

Melissa Crow - MISERY - Actors Community Playhouse 2%

Shronda Major - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Wescott Youngson - BEST OF ENEMIES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Jenna Johnson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The actors charitable theatre 2%

Clay Boyce - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

Maddox Gates - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Samford University 2%

Goldie Hatch - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Samford University 2%

Heather Duncan - MURDER IS A GAME - ACTA Trussville 1%

Will Harrell - TARTUFFE - University of Montevallo 1%

Ian Johnson - MISERY - Actors Community Playhouse 1%

Yaya Browne - BEST OF ENEMIES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Joy Tilley Perryman - SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden 1%

Josh McDaniel - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - ACTA Trussville 1%



Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 13%

SORDID LIVES - Theatre of Gadsden 13%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Alabama Shakespeare Festival 11%

THE MOUSETRAP - Pike Road Theatre Company 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 9%

WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden 8%

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Samford University 6%

DEFYING GRAVITY - University of North Alabama 4%

TARTUFFE - University of Montevallo 3%

MISERY - Actors Community Playhouse 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Actors Charitable Theatre 3%

THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - ACTA Trussville 2%

BEST OF ENEMIES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

UGLY LIES THE BONE - University of Montevallo 2%

LAUNCH DAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

THE HALLELUIAH GIRLS - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Samford University 1%

MURDER IS A GAME - ACTA Trussville 1%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - ACTA Trussville 1%

PILL HILL - University of Montevallo 1%

ELEMENO PEA - University of Montevallo 1%

SOUL FOOD: TIS THE SEASON - Encore Theatre and Gallery 0%

THE BIRDS - Samford University 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Archer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 16%

Zach Skaggs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 13%

Jeremy Smith - TUCK EVERLASTING - (The Former) Aggie Theatre - Albertville 12%

Tim Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 10%

Sarah Robbins and David Glenn - URINETOWN - Samford University 7%

J. Marc Quattlebaum - RENT - University of Montevallo 5%

Benji Stockton - SWEENEY TODD - The actors charitable theatre 4%

Brandi McClaran - SHE LOVES ME - Leeds Arts Council 4%

Marcus Lane - TARTUFFE - University of Montevallo 4%

Alan Schwanke - INTO THE WOODS - UAB Theatre 3%

Cliff Simon - BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Paige Turner - SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 3%

3D Theatricals - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Jameson Sanford - LAUNCH DAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Curtis Frost - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - ACTA Trussville 2%

Marc Raby - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

David Glenn & Ross - THE BIRDS - Samford University 1%

Lynne Hutton - THE HALLELUIAH GIRLS - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Marc Raby - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

David Page - BEST OF ENEMIES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Alan E. Schwanke - DREAMGIRLS - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

Lynne Long - FAIRYTALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACTA Trussville 1%

Greg Boling - THE MOUSETRAP - Bell Tower Players 0%

Paige Turner - THE PRINCE AND THE PAUPER - ACTA Trussville 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amey Watts - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden 27%

Zach Skaggs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 13%

Josh Little - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 9%

Juniper Self - SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 7%

Phil Lindsay - RENT - University of Montevallo 7%

David H. Jones - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 5%

Patrick MacDonald - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

Ben Cook - SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 5%

Patrick MacDonald - BRIGHT STAR - Red Mountain Theatre 4%

Bart Pitchford - UGLY LIES THE BONE - University of Montevallo 3%

Jay Tumminello - INTO THE WOODS - UAB Theatre 3%

Patrick MacDonald - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Red Mountain Theatre 3%

Patrick MacDonald - DREAMGIRLS - Red Mountain Theatre 2%

Charles Prosser - LAUNCH DAY - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Aija Penix - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 2%

Marc Raby - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

Bart Pitchford - BEST OF ENEMIES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Jameson Sanford - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Kerry Burrell - FAIRYTALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACTA Trussville 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Casey Shehi - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Theatre of Gadsden 11%

Garan Tinsley - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 9%

Adam Kelly - FREAKY FRIDAY - Community Arts council of Blount county m 7%

Tucker Simmons - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - (The Former) Aggie Theatre - Albertville 7%

Bella Posey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cloverdale Playhouse 5%

Christina Starkey - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 4%

Bella Posey - GYPSY - Pike Road Theatre Company 4%

Merelee Robinson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 3%

Shannon Hill - WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden 3%

Tapley Cronier - FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 3%

Tiffany Presley - FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 3%

Olivia Reaves - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Ally Marie Skeleton - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Mhairi Kerr - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Leeds Arts Council 2%

Elijah Kelly - FREAKY FRIDAY - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

Stephanie Coppock - FOOTLOOSE - Pike Road Theatre Company 2%

Noah Kelly - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

Hannah Mallory - PUNK ROCK GIRL - University of Montevallo 2%

Annslyn Pilkington - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Actors Community Playhouse 2%

Sam Riggs - URINETOWN - Samford University 2%

Brady Taylor - SWEENEY TODD - The actors charitable theatre 1%

Jonas Abernathy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Community Playhouse 1%

Kim C. Palm - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%

Chelsea Reynolds - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 1%

William Harpole - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Theatre Tuscaloosa 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shannon Hill - WHITE PLAINS BLUE MOUNTAIN - Theatre of Gadsden 17%

Robert Boully - BONNIE & CLYDE - Community Arts council of Blount county m 11%

Katie Tuck - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Lighthouse Theatre Company 9%

Yahzane Palmer - UNCLE VANYA - Theatre AUM 6%

Kennedy Edwards - DEFYING GRAVITY - University of North Alabama 4%

Merelee Robinson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 4%

Ernie Turley - THE HALLELUIAH GIRLS - Theatre Tuscaloosa 4%

Lucy Lammons - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Samford University 3%

David Kimbrough - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 3%

Madison McWilliams - MISERY - Actors Community Playhouse 3%

Olivia Reaves - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - ACTA Trussville 3%

Evan Bradford - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

Zach Skaggs - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - ACTA Trussville 2%

Chase Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Community Arts council of Blount county m 2%

Keith Owens - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 2%

Scott Duncan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 2%

Deanthony Mays - BEST OF ENEMIES - Theatre Tuscaloosa 2%

Leah Luker - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

Delena Dean - TARTUFFE - University of Montevallo 1%

Charlotte Godat - THE BIRDS - Samford University 1%

Josh McDaniel - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - ACTA Trussville 1%

Zach Tarwater - UGLY LIES THE BONE - University of Montevallo 1%

Donna Thornton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Encore Theatre and Gallery 1%

Alex Cardwell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - ACTA Trussville 1%

Kerry Burrell - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - ACTA Trussville 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS MY TWO FRONT TEETH - Theatre of Gadsden 20%

101 DALMATIANS KIDS - Pike Road Theatre Company 19%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northeast Alabama Community College 15%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - ACTA Trussville 9%

PIRATES PAST NOON - (The Former) Aggie Theatre - Albertville 9%

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Samford University 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Red Mountain Theatre 6%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Red Mountain Theatre 5%

DESCENDANTS - Virginia Samford Theatre 3%

MISS FANCY: ELEPHANT QUEEN OF THE ZOO - Birmingham Children's Theatre 2%

THE PRINCE AND THE PAUPER - ACTA Trussville 1%

FAIRYTALE CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACTA Trussville 1%

ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - Samford University 1%

HEROES AND VILLIANS - UAB Theatre 1%