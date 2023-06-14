JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience Joins the 23-24 Broadway in Birmingham Series

This production will take the stage on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience Joins the 23-24 Broadway in Birmingham Series

The American Theatre Guild has announced that Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience will join the 23–24 Broadway Season for the BJCC Concert Hall as a Season Add-On. This production will take the stage on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. (one performance only). This production is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES that was announced in March. 

Season tickets for the 23–24 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES are available for purchase now at Click Here. Tickets to Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience are available to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year. 

The music never stops in Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience. Produced in collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, this multi-media celebration is like nothing you’ve seen before. Using state-of-the-art technology, Johnny Cash’s rich, iconic baritone has been lifted from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform his biggest hits – “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” – with a live band again! In addition to never-before-seen  footage and on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash, male and female vocalists will split singing duties to perform even more Cash hits, as well as tunes by artists of the time including The Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins and June Carter Cash.




