Huntsville Ballet Announces Fundraising Event, BRIDGE THE BALLET

The event takes place on February 12-14, 2021.

Jan. 29, 2021  

Huntsville Ballet is returning to the stage with a fundraiser, Bridge The Ballet, which takes place on February 12-14, 2021.

The event will feature Affectionately Yours, a ballet set to the iconic music of George Gershwin, as well as Big Spring Dreams, an eclectic collection of vignettes of human emotion: love, inspiration, happiness, and hope, dedicated to the city of Huntsville.

Huntsville Ballet's Big Spring Dreams uses socially distanced seating for all shows, with all patrons required to wear masks while in the auditorium.

Learn more or purchase tickets at https://www.huntsvilleballet.org/tickets.


